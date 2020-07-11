Jalen Smith has always had a special ability to adapt. And nowhere was that more evident than as an athlete.
Whether it was eluding a defender in football, controlling the ball in soccer or finishing off a spectacular spin move on the hardwood, Smith demonstrated his talents in a variety of different ways.
That’s even more evident in his sport of choice, where the former Stockdale High baseball standout earned a scholarship to UC Davis.
Unfortunately, the 20-year-old's adaptability was put to the greatest test imaginable last year when his father, Will Smith, died of a heart attack midway through his freshman season playing for the Aggies.
“When my dad passed away, it changed things,” said Smith of his father, a former basketball star at Bakersfield High who went on to coach and teach at West High. “After a game that I went 0-for-4 my freshman year, he was trying to cheer me up and stuff, but I was (so upset about) the game that I didn’t really talk to him. I spoke to him the next two days, but … And like a week later he passed away. So I just thought about how I really didn’t talk to my dad that day because I played so bad. So after that I understood that it’s just a game. There’s no point in focusing on the bad. It’s just a game and other stuff is more important.”
Following the death of his father, Smith left the team and returned home to be with his family, which includes his mother Gurmit, older sister Saveena and a large extended family that packed an Easter Day memorial service the following weekend.
But after a week away from his teammates, which included missing four games, Smith decided he’d been gone long enough.
“I think my dad would have wanted me to play,” said Smith, who hit .481 with 32 RBIs his senior year at Stockdale. “I tried not to think about (his death) too much because he always liked watching me play, so I think he would have wanted me to play.”
Smith returned the following week, but he struggled at the plate. He closed the season with only one hit in his final 22 at-bats and finished with a .167 average with one home run and 12 RBIs.
“Jalen played for us quite a bit as a freshman,” Aggies head coach Matt Vaughn said. “We traditionally will have challenges with freshmen just because we’re a different place than a lot of other schools. At Davis you have to compete in the classroom just as much as you have to compete on the field, and we’re a quarter system school so it’s a much faster academic system. And you have to adjust to that. Jalen didn’t really have that many adjustments. On the baseball side, he was ready to play when he got here. But to lose his father in the middle of the season, that’s going to be a blow.”
Losing his father also struck a nerve with Smith's high school coach, Brad Showers.
“We have a good little bond going because my dad died when I was 12,” Showers said. “So I kind of helped him through it even though he’s so introverted. But I talked to him a lot and texted him a lot. Jalen is always going to have a special place in my heart just because of what he went through. But gosh, he’s such a good kid.”
During the offseason, Smith chose to focus on the positive and dedicated himself to turning things around. That meant changing his diet and spending more time in the weight room.
“I think I got a lot stronger,” Smith said. “I gained like 20 pounds of muscle between my freshman and sophomore year. Also, my mental game has improved a lot. During my freshman year I’d get down on myself very easily, but now I just kind of say, ‘it’s just a game.’ I mean, there’s a lot of other stuff that’s worse than going 0-for-4 or something. So my mental side has really improved and I think that’s benefitted me.”
Smith’s added strength also showed on the field. In 16 games, he batted .290 with nine RBIs before play was halted due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“When we got shut down, the common saying is, ‘he was just coming into his own,’ Vaughn said. “He was getting ready to explode as we were shutting down by the coronavirus.
“He came back this year … obviously last year was … it’s hard to say how you even get through that year. But he dedicated himself. We had two guys on our team that just came back bigger, stronger, faster and made far bigger leaps than the rest of our team, and Jalen was one of those guys that you could tell he had really taken that summer in between freshman and sophomore year and made the most of that time.”
In addition to his improvement offensively, Smith also impressed his coaches with his glove when an injury to the team’s starting center fielder forced the second baseman to change positions.
“He made that transition look easy,” Vaughn said. “When we recruited him we thought he could move around and play a lot of different positions, and he proved that this year.
“I think the biggest thing from last year to this year is he’s getting more confident and he’s understanding that he belongs at this level and that he can be a superstar type player at this level.”
Despite the abrupt ending to his sophomore season, Smith has continued to build momentum this summer in the Northwoods League, which despite the pandemic, was given clearance to start earlier this month.
But first Smith had to pass a COVID-19 test, which he did. Smith and his teammates also have to have their temperature taken each day before being allowed in the clubhouse, and are required to wear a mask and to practice social distancing when they aren’t on the field.
Those restrictions haven't slowed him down.
In eight games with the Waterloo (Iowa) Braves, Smith is hitting .480 with nine RBIs.
“I think my game is becoming more developed. I’m sticking to my approach and I’m just trying not to get myself out. I’m just trying to have fun and hit the ball as hard as I can.”
He also clobbered his first home run in more than a year, launching a go-ahead two-run shot in a victory over St. Cloud (Minn.) on Tuesday.
“I haven’t hit a home run in a while, so I was kind of surprised,” said Smith. “When I saw the video I was like, ‘wow, I hit it that hard?’ I was surprised.
“It’s funny because the game before I hit one off the wall, so I thought it just hit off the wall again, so I actually sprinted out of the box. I didn’t see it go out. I just heard everybody screaming and stuff.”
Braves head coach Casey Harms has been pleasantly surprised with Smith’s play.
“He was having a really good year for them when things got shut down, and in the early going for us, he’s continued that,” said Harms, who is also an assistant at Santa Barbara City College. “He’s just really steady. He’s had a bunch of really good at-bats. He doesn’t really throw much away and he’s a tough out. That puts a lot of pressure on the other team to make pitches and play defense. And of course he showed a little bit of power the other night, and I know that’s an emerging part of his game. Maybe that’s some of the benefit of quarantine, putting on a little weight he’s added a little more power to his game.”
The strength has obviously made a difference, but Smith believes his success is all part of a new approach to the game, and to life.
“I think it’s just a matter of me having more fun playing the game,” said Smith, who will return to Davis as a sophomore athletically next season. “Freshman year I wasn’t having much fun because I wasn’t having that much success. Now I’m having fun whether I’m doing bad or good. I’m just having fun playing the game, which is ultimately the reason I started playing baseball.”
