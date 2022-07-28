 Skip to main content
Former punter Darr building on family's aviation legacy

20220729-bc-darr

Matt Darr earned his instrument rating at Tarrant County College last summer, which was the first step into a newfound aviation career.

 Courtesy of Matt Darr

Some things just feel normal when you grow up in a family of pilots, like flying up to Turlock or Stockton to see family, or down to Baja California, Mexico, to go fishing.

“Those were always neat trips to go on as a kid,” Matt Darr said, “and I didn’t realize at the time that that was kind of uncommon. It was just what we did.”

