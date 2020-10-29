Assuming the COVID-19 pandemic obliges, local basketball fans will have an opportunity to watch former Liberty High standout Isaiah Hill’s return to the Central Valley this season, according to the Fresno Bee.
The three-time Bvarsity All-Area performer was awarded a transfer waiver from the NCAA on Thursday, making the sophomore guard eligible to play this season at Fresno State. He scored a school-record 1,822 points at Liberty.
Hill played last year at Tulsa, where he started seven of the team’s 31 games as a freshman. He averaged 4.2 points and 2.2 assists per game. Following the season, he announced he was transferring to Fresno State where he will play for former Bakersfield High and Cal State Bakersfield guard Justin Hutson.