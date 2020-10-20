Former Bakersfield Jam head coach Nate Bjorkgren has landed his first NBA head coaching job.
On Tuesday, ESPN reported the Bjorkgren had been hired as the new coach of the Indiana Pacers. He spent the previous five seasons as an assistant in Phoenix and Toronto, winning an NBA title with the Raptors in 2019.
Bjorkgren had great success in his one season with the Jam, leading them to a 34-16 record an an appearance in the the Western Conference playoffs during the 2014-15 season.
He now takes over an Indiana squad that's had success in recent regular seasons but struggled in the playoffs. The Pacers have made the postseason in each of the last five seasons, but have failed to get out of the first round in any of them, getting swept each of the last two years.
He'll also be reunited with former Jam and current Pacer forward TJ Warren, who averaged 26.8 points in nine games in Bakersfield during the 14-15 season.