Former Garces goalie James poised to compete at Pepperdine

In a battle for Pepperdine’s goalie spot, Nathan James hopes to rise head and shoulders above the rest.
The 6-foot-7 Garces product met current Pepperdine coach Terry Schroeder through the Olympic Development Program for water polo as a senior in high school. Back then, James had just a year and a half of experience in the sport.
“(He) just talked about, ‘Hey, I know what you’re doing, you’re going to community college and all this,’” James said. “‘Keep it up … and we may be able to pick you up in the future.’”
Now, after one full standout season at Saddleback College, with an 18-5 record in goal and a 48.6 save percentage, James has combined his prototypical size and athleticism with steady improvement to earn a place on one of the top four-year college teams in the country.
The summer before his junior year of high school, James, who had previously been a swimmer at East High, came to Jason Gall at Bakersfield Water Polo Club and expressed his interest in getting into the sport. James took to it so quickly that he ended up transferring to Garces, where Gall also coached at the time, to play in school as well.
“I could tell pretty quick that he was a natural athlete,” Gall said. “I think his intention was to be a field player because he was fast, but things kind of happen for a reason, and we actually didn’t have a goalie for our 16-and-under travel team.
"And after a couple practices I said, ‘Hey Nate, you could probably be a good field player, but we have an immediate need for a goalie, and with your wingspan and just the athleticism I’ve seen in a couple matches, I think you could pick up the goalie position pretty quick.’”
By the start of his senior year, Gall said, James was “as good or better than just about any goalie in the valley.”
The attention he received from schools, though, was not necessarily commensurate with that performance.
“Since I was super new into the sport, I didn’t have the recognition from any colleges,” James said. “Nobody knew who I was. And also I didn’t do the best in high school, so I didn’t have the grades to go and walk on to any universities.”
Community college emerged as an appealing option, and James knew the goalie coach down at Saddleback from a clinic in Bakersfield. Even just the idea of having a goalie coach was appealing to James, who hadn’t had one at Garces, which could help him learn the nuances of the position: “positional work, and certain ways to move my body towards the ball, and when I block,” and such.
Applying that knowledge right away was not easy, because James arrived at Saddleback in the height of the pandemic, and his first season with the Bobcats was completely canceled. But he did get to practice with his teammates through head coach Jason Lynch’s club team. He and his teammates were able to compete in swimming and diving for Saddleback, and improbably they won the school’s first conference championship in 37 years.
“We just had so many people, we just won by sheer points,” James said.
James believes that the suspension of play due to COVID actually gave him a leg up. By the time the 2021-22 season rolled around he was already one of the older and more experienced players on the team without having actually played a game, and he would have three years to play at his eventual four-year destination.
Ultimately, James became a key starter for the Saddleback squad that went 28-8 on its way to a third-place finish at state, its best since 1998.
“Being a goalie is pretty simple: You have to block the ball, you have to pass the ball and some communication,” Lynch said. “So he did obviously grow and improve with our level of play and also because of the success that we have.”
James already knew by September or October, early in the season, that he would have the chance to play at Pepperdine. One of the big selling points for him was the presence of Olympic goalie Merrill Moses on the Waves’ staff, “the best goalie in the world when he played” as James put it. He also praised the campus’s enthusiasm for water polo, and the Waves’ status as a perennial top-10 program.
Pepperdine should also get a boost from the upcoming addition of water polo to the West Coast Conference in 2023, which James hopes will increase the sport’s exposure. The Waves have been competing in the sport-specific Golden Coast Conference since 2016.
Pepperdine begins its season Saturday. James has been on campus since June 5 for summer training, competing with three other goalies: returnees Justin Edward and Spencer Tybur, who both saw limited time last season, and freshman Zach Cwiertnia.
“It’s really good,” he said. “We’re all kind of equal. So we’re really trying to beat each other out every day.”
Lynch, for his part, is ready to make a prediction on the competition: “I think with Nate’s size he’s gonna win out.”