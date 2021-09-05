Former Foothill standout looking to inspire area volleyball players as new Taft College coach

The journey home has been a memorable one for Mallori Rossi, one that has seen the former Foothill star athlete transition from a player to a coach and most recently, a college professor.
Recognized by many by her maiden name, Mallori Gibson, the former Trojan standout was the 2004 BVarsity All-Area volleyball player of the year, earning a scholarship to Colorado before finishing her college career as a two-time first-team Big West Conference selection as an outside hitter at Pacific.
Rossi followed up her collegiate career with a successful run as a professional playing in Greece, where she helped powerhouse Olympiacos win the 2011 Greek Cup, then turned her attention to coaching, including the last six-plus years as the head volleyball coach at Division II Stanislaus State.
But through it all, other than volleyball, there has been one constant in Rossi’s life — the love and support of a large extended family that still resides in Bakersfield. Her call to return home was at a peak the past couple of years, so when an opportunity to take over for longtime Taft College volleyball coach Kanoe Bandy presented itself, Rossi jumped at the opportunity.
“My family and I are all super close,” said Rossi, whose immediate family includes her father, Frontier athletic director Mike Gibson, and older sisters Mindi Weinmann and Melani Brewer, Highland’s volleyball coach. “Everyone always comments on how close our family has always been.”
Gibson was offered and accepted the position at Taft on Aug. 16, less than two weeks before the Cougars’ season opener, which didn’t leave her much time to prepare for the season, or get her affairs in order.
Her husband of seven years, Joey Rossi, has been taking care of all the packing and moving details from the couple’s Ripon home with the couple’s four-year-old son. He was the director of sport performance at UOP the past 10 years and is looking to garner a similar position somewhere in Kern County or close by.
Meanwhile, Mallori and their one-year-old son are getting acquainted with their new, but somewhat familiar, surroundings. She’s also moved into the teaching ranks for the first time in her life, serving as a professor of health and kinesiology at the school.
“It’s a really neat atmosphere out here,” said Rossi, who has received plenty of support from Bandy, who continues to serve as Taft’s athletic director, and longtime Cougars baseball coach Vince Maiocco. “Everyone seems like a very tight-knit family out here. So they’ve all been helping me adjust to the classroom setting and the teaching and everything, so it’s nice to have that support. And even with coaching and coming to a new program, having Kanoe still here to be able to show me the ropes and kind of fill me in on different things that she’s had success with here at Taft.”
Although just two games into the season, Rossi’s team has already shown plenty of promise, splitting it’s first two matches, including a dramatic five-set victory over Cerro Coso on Wednesday, despite fielding an eight player roster.
“We have a pretty small team right now,” said Rossi, who was unable to recruit players after taking the job so late in the year. “We only have eight on the roster. I think it just ended up that way. With COVID, people decided to stay home, but they are all in here working extremely hard. With there being so few, they’re getting a ton of reps. So already, in the (few weeks) that I’ve been here, I’ve seen a big improvement in their level of play. So it’s exciting. I’m excited to see what improvements they’ve made (already) and imagining what they can do over the next four months.”
It was Rossi’s talents as a coach, and her ability to connect with her players that convinced Bandy that she was the best person to inherit the program, one she had overseen since 1987.
“Our coaching styles are very similar, which is one piece that’s nice because the full-time position opened very late,” said Bandy, who also serves on several state athletic boards. “The intent was to get somebody onboard before the summer so that they could begin to bring in their own players. But we went through the normal HR process and Mallori, I think, rose to the top because of her coaching philosophies."
The two finished the summer season coaching together, which only served to solidify Bandy’s opinion that she had made the right choice.
“The transition has been easy,” Bandy said. “She and I went to games. I explained why I did what I did and who's in and why. What do you want to see and we can do that? So the transition has been really good. And it’s not a stark difference from what these student-athletes are already experiencing.
"I think the other thing that I saw right away is, you’ve got a coach who cares, cares about her student-athletes, is fired up and ready to go, which I love, and just has integrity. That’s something you need in college athletics because as an educational institution it’s our responsibility to not just teach volleyball, but life skills. And you could see that in Mallori through the HR process. So that’s beyond what I knew of her as a volleyball coach.”
Rossi’s ability to build relationships with her players is something she attributes to growing up in a supportive household, where he father Mike, her late-mother Tami and her sisters were active participants in everything the family was involved in.
The family’s closeness and Mallori’s draw to come home was illustrated when Tami Gibson was diagnosed with cancer around the same time Mallori and Joey were engaged to be married in 2013.
The engagement served as a bit of a distraction for the family, and Tami especially, Mallori said.
“It was neat for her I think to get her mind off of everything and for us to be able to focus on wedding planning,” said Mallori, who was in her fourth year as an assistant at Fresno State at the time. “So it was neat for us to have that experience together before she passed away.”
The couple was planning to get married on June 7, 2014, but when Tami’s health began to worsen, the family decided to make alternate plans.
“About a week before she went into the ICU (at Memorial Hospital), doctors told us that she’s probably not going to make it,” Mallori said.
Mallori and her soon-to-be husband initially decided to postpone the ceremony, but then came up with a better idea. If Tami couldn’t come to the wedding, why not bring the wedding to her?
“My husband and I decided to go ahead and get married in her hospital room,” said Mallori, who married Joey Rossi on June 1. “She was still able to be there when we got married. It was really neat because her nurses and her doctors lined the hallways for us to walk down, and one of the nurses found out what song we were supposed to walk down to and she played that on her phone. It was just really special … It was really neat to have that moment with her. She ended up going off of life support and one of my uncles filmed it so we were able to watch it over with her and see that we got married, and she ended up passing away on June 23rd of that year.”
Despite the devastation of losing her mother, Mallori says she is grateful to have those final special moments with her.
“It’s just really neat and special looking back to have that time with my mom,” Mallori said. “I wouldn’t have wanted it any other way. If I had to do it over again, I’d choose to have it in the hospital room right next to her.”
“Like I said, we all are so close. It really hit hard on all of us. It was hard to kind of move on without her, and find a new routine without her just because she was such a big part of our lives, and still is today. Things she taught us as kids, and taught us even as adults, we hold very close to our hearts.”
Now Gibson is hoping to pass on some of those lessons to her players at Taft.
“We couldn’t be more excited to be back in my hometown, with all the familiar faces, all the familiar places around the community, so it’s neat to be able to have this opportunity where I can potentially make a difference in these student-athletes’ lives,” Rossi said. “I think that was one thing that was really neat for me. When I left Stan State it was very hard and sad to leave the team just because I was so close with them. Just the texts and the cards I received about how I helped make an impact in their lives and help them become better young women.
“I’m really looking forward to the opportunity to do that for the ladies coming from this community where I grew up. To be able to make that impact, not just on the court, but encouraging them with academics or helping mold them in their personal lives, kind of being a mentor to them. I think that’s probably been my favorite part about coaching. Being able to help them as a person, not just as an athlete.”