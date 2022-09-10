Former Driller Varner named head coach of Nittany Lions Wrestling Club

Bakersfield High graduate Jake Varner, who won a gold medal in wrestling at the 2012 London Olympic Games, has been named the head coach of Penn State’s Nittany Lions Wrestling Club/Olympic Regional Training Center.
As part of his new responsibilities, Varner is in charge of the facility that focuses on training and skill development of the school’s wrestlers and high school recruits. He has already taken teams to competitions in Siberia, Bulgaria and Mexico, with a trip to Belgrade, Serbia scheduled this week.
A two-time national champion at Iowa State, Varner has been an assistant coach at Penn State since 2016.
At BHS, Varner was a two-time undefeated state champion and became the first California wrestlers to pin every opponent from league, Divisionals, Masters and all six opponents at the state meet, while being unscored upon. During his time with the Drillers, he won 159 matches, with 132 coming by fall.
He is a member of several hall of fames, including inductions representing California, Bob Elias Kern County, Iowa State, Bakersfield High, and most recently, USA’s National Hall of Fame in June.
Varner and the Nittany Lions Wrestling Club will take seven wrestlers to the upcoming World Championships, including Olympic and World Champions Kyle Snyder and David Taylor, and Olympic bronze medalist Thomas Gilman.