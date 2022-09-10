 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Former Driller Varner named head coach of Nittany Lions Wrestling Club

Bakersfield High graduate Jake Varner, who won a gold medal in wrestling at the 2012 London Olympic Games, has been named the head coach of Penn State’s Nittany Lions Wrestling Club/Olympic Regional Training Center.

As part of his new responsibilities, Varner is in charge of the facility that focuses on training and skill development of the school’s wrestlers and high school recruits. He has already taken teams to competitions in Siberia, Bulgaria and Mexico, with a trip to Belgrade, Serbia scheduled this week.

Recommended for you

Coronavirus Cases