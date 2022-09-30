 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Former CSUB soccer standout O'Hara begins pro career in Gibraltar

UC Davis at CSUB Mens Soccer15 (copy)

CSUB's Aodhán O'Hara, left battles for a header during a November 2021 game against UC Davis. O'Hara used his time at CSUB to build his network and get ready for a pro career.

 Nick Ellis / For The Californian

Aodhán O’Hara was, as he puts it, buzzing. The Cal State Bakersfield alum was on trial with Premier Division Irish soccer club Finn Harps, and he had scored twice in two games.

He had previously played in preseason in Sweden with little success, he had been spending time with his hometown Simcoe County Rovers in Canada, but now he was looking to ink a European professional contract for the 2022-23 season.

Reporter Henry Greenstein can be reached at 661-395-7374. Follow him on Twitter: @HenryGreenstein.

Coronavirus Cases