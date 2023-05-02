Former Condors goaltenders Skinner, Brossoit meet in Stanley Cup playoffs

It is often said that development is seldom a straight line when it comes to getting to the National Hockey League.
That rings true and close to home for Bakersfield Condors fans as the Edmonton Oilers and Las Vegas Golden Knights face each other in Game one of the National Hockey League Pacific second-round matchup on Wednesday night.
In the crease for the Edmonton Oilers will be rookie Stuart Skinner. Standing in the opposite crease, 180 feet away, will be veteran Laurent Brossoit.
What these two have in common is multiple years of honing their skills at the minor league level for the Bakersfield Condors.
In fact, they are the two best goaltenders in the 25-year history of the Condors.
They are 2-3 in games played — 119 for Brossoit (including 38 in the ECHL) and 113 for Skinner and 1-2 in AHL wins (Brossoit 42, Skinner 40).
Overall, Brossoit was 66-36-17 in his Condors tenure with a 2.67 goals against average and .919 save percentage and is tops in shutouts with 11.
Skinner’s tale of the tape: 62-35-12, 2.28/.906 and eight shutouts, tops in the AHL era.
Brossoit
Drafted in the sixth round of the 2011 NHL Entry Draft by Calgary in 2011, the Edmonton Oilers, who had recently purchased the then ECHL Bakersfield Condors, traded for Brossoit early in the 2013-14 season.
He played his first full game for the Condors on Dec. 18, 2014, a shutout win over Idaho.
Astute Condors fans already knew of Brossoit before he even played his first game for Bakersfield. Assigned to the Alaska Aces by the then American Hockey League Abbotsford Flames, Brossoit shut out the Condors in back to back games in Anchorage in November. In February of 2014, now a Condor, Brossoit turned the tables as he shut out the Aces and became an instant fan favorite.
Brossoit was the No.1 reason the Condors reached the playoffs in his rookie season, going 24-9-2 with a .923 goals against average and 2.14 goals-against average and being named to the ECHL All-Rookie team. He played all 16 games in the playoffs as the Condors beat Utah (4-1) and Stockton (4-1) before falling 4-2 to the Alaska Aces in the Western Conference finals in 2014.
Brossoit spent the bulk of the next season with Oklahoma in the American Hockey League and was the No. 1 netminder for the Condors in 15-16 when they joined the AHL.
The Condors never reached the playoffs with Brossoit at the AHL level, but it was not due to his net play. He posted 42 wins over three seasons (he spent time in the NHL in every season), had five shutouts and a save percentage of .915.
Brossoit played a total of 28 games with the Edmonton Oilers but before the 2017-18 season had ended it was apparent Brossoit’s time with the Oilers was done.
In 14 games with the Oilers, who had far bigger problems than just in net, Brossoit went 3-7-1 with a save percentage of just .833.
So off to free agency went Brossoit, landing in Winnipeg as a back up to Connor Hellebuyck. Brossoit proved he was a solid No. 2 in Winnipeg, going 25-19-3 over three seasons.
He then signed a two-year $4.65 million deal with the Golden Knights to back up Robin Lehner.
Brossoit won five of his first six games with the Golden Knights then lost 11 of his last 15 before being shut down when it was discovered he needed hip surgery.
By the time Brossoit was ready to return to action this season he was the odd-man out, despite the fact Lehner had to undergo double hip surgery in August, ending his season long before it started.
While Brossoit was rehabbing Logan Thompson and Adin HIll had established their roles as an effective 1-2.
Brossoit was loaned to Henderson of the AHL on a conditioning assignment on Oct. 31.
As fate would have it one of his first games at the AHL level in five years was against the Condors, who welcomed him back by handing him a 6-3 loss at Henderson on Nov. 5.
When his conditioning stint was up, the Golden Knights waived Brossoit on Nov. 10. He cleared a day later and was assigned to Henderson.
On Nov. 22 Brossoit was back in Bakersfield, but in the visiting dressing room and showed some of his old form as he made 33 saves in a 3-2 loss to the Condors.
The injury bug hit the Golden Knights in February as Thompson and Hill both went down, opening the door for Brossoit, who went 9-11-3 with Henderson, to return to the NHL.
On March 2, the Knights acquired two-time Stanley Cup winning goaltender Jonathan Quick from Columbus, who had acquired him a day earlier from the Los Angeles Kings.
Quick went 5-2-2 for the Knights but Brossoit shined in return to the NHL, going 7-0-3 as the Knights edged out the Oilers for the No.1 seed in the Pacific Division.
That earned Brossoit the starting job in the playoffs against his old team - the Winnipeg Jets. The Knights dropped the first game at home, then won four straight. The fans in Winnipeg heckled Brossoit with the chant of “back up, back up” but left losers both nights as the Knights won 5-4 in double overtime on April 22 and 4-2 two days later before ending the series with a win in Las Vegas.
Skinner
Drafted in the third round of the NHL Entry Draft by Edmonton in 2017, Skinner started his pro career at the ECHL Level with the Wichita Thunder but played six games for the Condors, spread between October and March.
Come playoff time, he was one of three goaltenders (workhorse Shane Starrett and Dylan Wells were the others) and Condors coach Jay Woodcroft (now head coach of the Oilers) didn’t hesitate to give the rookie a chance in the second round of the playoffs against San Diego as he played in four games, going 2-1.
All three goaltenders were back for the following season but before the end of 2018 Skinner had established himself as the No.1. He played in 41 games with a less than stellar 16-17-6 record, 3.31 goals-against and .892 save percentage — all tops among the three goalies in a season cut short due to COVID.
The last game was on March 7, 2019 and the following AHL season was truncated as well, not starting until February under strict COVID protocols with no fans in attendance.
Skinner played one game for the Oilers (he won 8-5) before joining the Condors in 2020 and played 31 of the 39 games in the shortened season, going 20-9-1 with a .914 save percentage.
Only the Pacific Division AHL teams opted to participate in playoffs with Skinner playing all six games as the Condors beat San Diego and Henderson 2 games to 1 to win the title.
Injuries had Skinner called up to the Oilers in early November of 2022 and on Dec. 19 the Oilers had seen enough — they signed Skinner, who would have been a restricted free agent at the end of the season, to a three-year 7.8-million deal.
Skinner was back with the Condors after Christmas, had a couple of more brief recalls to Edmonton, but still managed 35 games for Bakersfield, which used four other netminders that season.
He added more playoff experience to his resume as he was in net for all five games — a 2-1 series win over Abbotsford before being swept in three games by Stockton.
The Oilers signed veteran goaltender Jack Campbell in July 2022 to a five-year, $25 million deal to be their No.1.
But Campbell never hit his stride for the Oilers and by the midpoint of the season it was clear that Skinner, who was named to the NHL All-Star team, was the clear No. 1.
Skinner went 26-14-5 in his first full NHL season with a 2.72 goals-against average and .914 save percentage.
He started all six first-round playoff games against the Los Angeles Kings but was pulled after the first period in Game 4 with the Oilers training 3-0. The Oilers rallied with Campbell in net, and won 5-4 in overtime to even the series at two games each.
But Woodcroft, who had immense trust in Skinner when coaching in Bakersfield, did not hesitate to go right back to Skinner. The rookie was good enough as the Oilers won the next two games 6-3 and 5-4 to advance to the second round.
And now comes the biggest test of all for the former Condors, neither of whom were expected to be leading their teams into the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs.
Let the games begin.