Former Centennial quarterback Cody Kessler, who starred at USC before embarking on an NFL career, had a work out with the Houston Texans on Wednesday, according to multiple news sources.
The 27-year-old Bakersfield native was released by the New England Patriots on April 1 after seven months with the team. He was originally signed by the team on Sept. 25th and then released three weeks later. The team re-signed him on Oct. 28, but he never saw any game action.
A third-round selection by the Cleveland Browns in the 2016 NFL Draft, Kessler has played in 17 regular-season games with 12 starts over a four-year career in the league.
For his career, the 6-foot-1, 215-pounder has completed 224 of 349 passes for 2,215 yards and eight touchdowns, with five interceptions in stints with the Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars. He went to training camp with the Philadelphia Eagles at the start of last season, but was released on Aug. 30, 2019.
In three years as the starting quarterback at USC, Kessler completed more than 67 percent of his passes, throwing for 10,339 yards and 88 touchdowns.
As a senior at Centennial in 2010, Kessler was named the California Gatorade player of the year after leading the Golden Hawks to a share of the Southwest Yosemite League title. He had 36 TD passes and just two interceptions his senior year, and finished his high school career with 6,878 passing yards and 56 touchdowns.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.