It’s been a busy past couple of weeks for former Centennial standout Andrew Hansen, who graduated from U.S. Marine basic training on July 12 and was married two days later to his girlfriend, Sara.
But the former Cal State Bakersfield baseball and Bakersfield College football player still found time to return to Centennial on Thursday morning to help this year’s Golden Hawks squad prepare for their season — and life in general — with a U.S. Marine combat fitness test.
The result was an extremely tired group of teenagers.
“It was good,” said Hansen, the last Centennial quarterback to win a playoff game, in his senior year during the 2014-15 season. “We put them through the ringer, man. It was tough on them and definitely challenging, and a lot of kids kind of got a taste of what it’s like to do what we do. It’s two minutes of pain, but it’ll get you.”
The test consisted of an hour-long combination of events, opening with an 880-yard sprint, followed by a 30-pound ammo can lift (filled with dirt), capped by a Maneuver Under Fire drill that features a series of running, crawling, carrying the weighted ammo cans, a fireman carry and the throwing of a simulated grenade into a designated area to earn bonus time.
“We had a weight-lifting session planned after that, and I went ahead and (cancelled it).” said Richard Starrett, first-year Centennial football coach. “I don’t think many weights were going to be lifted when they got done with that. They were pretty gassed.
“But what I love about it, is those guys pushed them. It kind of showed them how to push yourself further and they talked about how they do it for a living, and there’s no reason why they can’t do the same thing on the football field.”
The idea for the workout came from Gunnery Sergeant Enrique Robles, stationed at the U.S. Marines Recruiting Station Bakersfield West, who guided Hansen through the process of becoming a Marine. Robles and Hansen thought it might be a good way to introduce themselves to the players and to what a military career has to offer them by incorporating a workout to challenge the team.
The idea was aided by Andrew’s father, Todd, is an assistant at Centennial, and Starrett familiarity with the Marine Corp. His brother, Joseph Windham, is a Marine who spent two tours overseas.
“Some kids had a little interest (in enlisting), and some kids were just too exhausted,” Andrew Hansen said. “But it was a good experience and I got a chance to talk to them, too, and show them what the legacy is for Centennial football and stuff like that, how we played the game.”
Introducing his team to a piece of the Golden Hawks football history was important for Starrett, especially as a first-year coach.
“The type of team (Andrew) played with back then was a gritty team that just played hard,” Starrett said. “That’s kind of what they were known for around here and that’s what I’m trying to get back to.
“(We want) guys that don’t necessarily have the looks and the talents that some other people have, but at the same time they’re going to get after it for four quarters. And after the game, usually somebody’s going to walk away and say 'I’m glad that game’s over with.'”
Starrett, who organized a Red, White and Blue themed competition for his team to celebrate Independence Day earlier this month, also wanted to make sure his players continue to appreciate what they have.
“I want them to understand this isn’t free,” Starrett said. “People put themselves on the line for us to play a game. So it’s important for those kids to know that. And my job ultimately is to create life lessons. You only get four years of high school and I want every kid to get the best thing they can out of it. And I hope is some way I accounted for that a little bit.”
