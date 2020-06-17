Shooting up the ranks is nothing new for Taylor Kelly.
Forged through plenty of practice and hard work, the former Centennial High basketball star showcased his ability to put the ball in the hoop as a teen — from long range — and continued that prowess during a college career at Fresno State and Vanguard University.
Now that same work ethic has transferred into his latest career path, shooting him up the coaching ladder and helping him land a position where he will lead a college program.
And all by the time he’s 30 years old.
The 2008 Centennial graduate, who led the Golden Hawks to their first league title in 10 years during his senior year, was recently hired as the head coach at Corban University, a private Christian college in Salem, Ore.
“This is a great opportunity for me, said Kelly, who spent the past six seasons as an assistant at Vanguard. “I knew that I was ready to kind of take that next step in my career. I knew that I wanted to become a head coach. I got offered two head coaching jobs at two NAIA schools that are kind of newer schools that are trying to build their programs up, but at this time in my life I just didn’t feel like I wanted to build something from scratch with a lot of unknowns.”
That’s understandable since Kelly and his wife, Kayla, welcomed their first child, Duke, last month.
“There was no previous connection with Corban or that I wanted to be in Oregon, it was just an open door that just kept on creeping open and then it just kind of opened wide,” Kelly said. “I went and visited and figured out that there are some really special people here and this was a great opportunity for my family as we’re growing, and to be able to take that next step in my career and to do it surrounded by some great people. We just felt like it was the right time to pull the trigger on it.”
Kelly has never been shy to pull the trigger on the court. The 6-foot-2 190-pound shooting guard finished his high school career with 1,524 points and made 203 from beyond the 3-point arc. During his senior campaign, on a team that featured future NFL quarterback Cody Kessler, Kelly averaged 21.6 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.9 3-pointers and 2.8 assists per game, helping the Golden Hawks reach the Central Section Division Division II final for the first time in school history and a berth in the state playoffs.
“He was a tremendously hard worker,” said Alex Lee, the Golden Hawks coach from 2003-09. “When I found out that he got this new job, I messaged him and I thought about all the shooting we did after practice. That’s something I’ve really carried with me 10-plus years later. We’d finish these practices and then we’d go until 9:30-10 o’clock, probably way later then we should have in retrospect, and then he’d stay after another 30 minutes.”
Kelly’s willingness to be in that extra time is something Lee believes has helped his former player advance quickly.
“Taylor was a great leader for us his senior year,” Lee recalled. “He wasn’t always a vocal leader, but he worked hard in practice and he played hard in games. And I think that’s more valuable than someone that’s vocal, especially if they don’t follow through with their actions on the court. He always worked tremendously hard and to become a basketball coach at the college level that’s the No. 1 ingredient that you have to have because your competition is so stiff. And the recruiting element … that stick-to-itiveness that he had as a player it’s definitely not surprising to me that he’s been able to kind of lower his head and move himself up the ranks.”
After his solid high school career, Kelly went to Fresno State as a preferred walk-on. He redshirted his first year for the Bulldogs, but earned a scholarship the following season, and had a chance to play with NBA superstar Paul George, who now plays for the Clippers.
But Kelly played sparingly and opted to transfer to Vanguard in the hopes of earning more playing time. It was a decision that he believes changed his life.
“It was the way that my coaching staff just poured into my life and mentored me and showed me what it means to be a man of conviction, a man of faith, a man of character and one that really loves his guys and dives deeply into their lives,” Kelly said. “I was just so greatly impacted by that experience, combined with my love of the game, it just led me to a place where there’s nothing else I’d rather do.
“I can’t see myself away from the game of basketball and I feel so strongly that God has put it on my heart to lead young men, and has equipped me to lead young men, that this is the perfect match. I get to mentor about life with them, but I also get to teach and share the game that I love with great young men.”
After his playing days were done, Kelly took a position as a graduate assistant at Cal State Dominguez Hills. His role changed mid-stream when the team’s head coach Damaine Powell was placed on administrative leave.
Suddenly, Kelly was catapulted to lead assistant, an experience that helped him mature quickly as a coach.
“The top assistant became head coach and I became in charge of recruiting, scouting, and hands-on coaching right away,” Kelly said. “I probably got 10 years of coaching experience in three months just by how much I was thrust into it. It was incredible. It was so valuable for me, even though it was really challenging, it was such a valuable experience for me to go through that.”
When the season ended, an assistant position opened up at Vanguard and Kelly jumped at the opportunity to work with his former head coach Rhett Soliday, who had just led the Lions to the NAIA national title. Kelly spent six years as an assistant, continuing the mentorship that started during his playing days, honing his craft until the right opportunity arose.
“I feel very strongly that I’m prepared and that I’m ready to move over to that next seat,” Kelly said. “One thing that has been a huge blessing is (Soliday) gave me so much freedom to take responsibility and he trusted me with so much. I was supported at such a great level that I was able to have the freedom to not only make mistakes, but also have so many people surrounding that sort of mentored me through it all.
“And now stepping into this next process, I feel a great amount of peace. It’s a whirlwind on the outside, but internally I feel great peace that I’m exactly where I’m supposed to be in my life right now.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.