Veteran sports writer Mike Griffith, who retired on June 30 after 42 years at The Bakersfield Californian, was selected as the recipient of this year’s James H. Ellery Award.
The James H. Ellery Memorial Award is presented annually in recognition of outstanding media coverage of the American Hockey League. It was first presented in 1964-65 and honors the late Jim Ellery, who served the AHL for 17 years as league secretary and publicity director until his death in 1964.
Griffith covered professional hockey since its arrival in Bakersfield in 1995. During his last four seasons he covered the Bakersfield Condors as a member of the AHL.
Junior college Hall of Fame
Taft College announced its class of 2019 class of inductees, a list that includes the 1966 Cougar football team and five individuals.
The TC Hall of Fame recognizes individuals who have had a major impact on the College and awardees may be chosen from former students, teams, coaches, administrators, faculty, staff and community members who have excelled through competition, made a difference in the lives of our students or been strong supporters of Taft College.
This year’s individuals: Outstanding Coach – Tom Harrell; Distinguished Alumni – Dante Scarnecchia; Distinguished Classified/Management – Debbie Hegeman; Outstanding Male Athlete – Otis Smith; Extraordinary Service – Patricia Bench
The Hall of Fame Awards Ceremony is scheduled for Nov. 17, at OT’s Cookhouse in Taft. The awards reception will begin at 5 p.m., and the program at 6. Tickets are $75. The deadline to purchase a ticket is Nov. 1.
Men’s basketball
Bakersfield College forward Jeffrey Lee, who averaged 7.4 points and 2.2 rebounds per game this season, will continue his athletic career at Ohio Valley University located in Vienna, W. Va.
Lee, from Union High School in Grand Rapids, Mich., played 27 games in his only season with the Renegades.
Ohio Valley University is an NCAA Division II school that competes in the Great Midwest Athletic Conference (GMAC).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.