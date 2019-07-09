From Bakersfield High to preferred walk-on at Cal State Bakersfield, Jeremiah Dickerson’s playing career will now take him east to Colorado Christian University, an NAIA school based out of Lakewood, Colo., just 10 minutes outside of Denver.
“I just felt like I’d be able to see the floor a little bit more,” said Dickerson, who received limited playing time for the Roadrunners this season after redshirting the 2017-18 season. “I just wanted to have an opportunity to get a scholarship somewhere. And I told (the CSUB coaches) I appreciate everything that they have done, because I learned a lot. They said they understood and told me if I need help finding somewhere else just ask them and they’d help.
“I think it’s good for me. The head coach from Colorado Christian called CSUB and they said nothing but good things about me, so that helped.”
The speedy, 5-foot-10 point guard played in 17 games last season, averaging just 4.1 minutes per game. Despite the limited action, Dickerson feels he improved his game at CSUB, and that he is ready for the next challenge in his basketball career.
“I definitely got stronger, my IQ got better, like being a better point guard, knowing when to pass, knowing when to slow down, knowing when to push the ball,” Dickerson said. “Just being smarter in the game.”
Dickerson’s former high school coach Greg Burt also noticed his development the past two seasons.
“I think Colorado Christian is going to get a really polished player that should come in and compete for playing time and a starting position right away,” said Burt of Dickerson, who was first team BVarsity All-Area and the Southwest Yosemite League’s co-MVP, his senior year at BHS in 2017 after leading the Drillers to the Central Section Division I title game and their first state playoff victory in school history.
“Jeremiah will bring a lot of leadership. He’s a guy people want to follow. His ability on the basketball court, being a great point guard that can get his teammates involved or score when he needs to. So I think he’ll be able to help their team immensely, as soon as he steps on campus.”
Colorado Christian was just 6-22 under third-year coach Jeff Hironaka and Dickerson is eager to help turn things around.
“I just hope to bring a lot of energy,” said Dickerson, who averaged 10.4 points, 2.7 assists and 1.8 steals per game as a senior at Bakersfield High. “I’m pretty fast and my ability to move is pretty good, I want to be able to push the ball, just be a true point guard and cause havoc on the defensive end.
“I love to play defense and defense is almost like my favorite part of the game. I just want to make a difference and when the coach calls my name he has the confidence that I’m going to do what is expected.”
