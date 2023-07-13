Roman Angelo

Former Cal State Bakersfield pitcher Roman Angelo, a Bakersfield Christian grad, is signing a contract with the Arizona Diamondbacks as an undrafted free agent after the past two years at Fresno State.

 Courtesy of CSUB Athletics

Following a solid senior season at Fresno State, Roman Angelo listened and waited to hear his name called during the three-day Major League Baseball Draft earlier this week.

Unfortunately, the former Bakersfield Christian and Cal State Bakersfield pitcher wasn’t selected during the 20-round event.