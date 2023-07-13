Following a solid senior season at Fresno State, Roman Angelo listened and waited to hear his name called during the three-day Major League Baseball Draft earlier this week.
Unfortunately, the former Bakersfield Christian and Cal State Bakersfield pitcher wasn’t selected during the 20-round event.
The 6-foot-5, 220-pound right-hander had contact with at least three MLB teams in the past few weeks, all showing interest, but ultimately Angelo was not drafted.
But Angelo’s dream of playing professional baseball did not end there. He received a call Wednesday morning from an area scout for the Arizona Diamondbacks, and shortly thereafter, signed a contingent contract through email.
“I said throughout the whole week, when I was talking to my buddies and stuff, ‘I’ll believe it when I get a phone call,’” Angelo said of his draft prospects. “You hold onto a little hope, but the real hope is when you (hear) the phone ring after draft day.”
Just 24 hours after committing to the team, Angelo took a flight from Bakersfield to the Diamondbacks’ Phoenix headquarters on Thursday, and pending the results of a physical, he is scheduled to officially sign “pen-to-paper” in person on Saturday.
“It’s just excitement because I know I have a chance and that’s all I wanted,” Angelo said. “I just wanted an opportunity. Now we’ll see what I can do with it.”
Angelo’s path to professional baseball has taken a unique path.
A first-team All-South Sequoia League performer as a senior at Bakersfield Christian in 2018, Angelo had few college offers and opted to try out for the Cal State Bakersfield baseball team as a walk-on.
“It was ‘if you don’t perform this fall, you’re cut,’” Angelo said of his first semester as a non-scholarship player at CSUB. “I wasn’t like a preferred walk-on, I wasn’t supposed to be there. And they had to cut 10 people and I was just trying to not be one of them.”
Angelo survived the cut and eventually earned a position in the Roadrunners’ bullpen as a freshman, and also started four games. Following an abbreviated season due to COVID-19, he earned a spot in CSUB’s rotation in 2021, starting 10 games and finishing 2-2 with a 4.01 ERA.
He transferred to Fresno State the following year and finished a combined 11-8 with a 4.57 ERA in two years with the Bulldogs, earning second-team all-Mountain West Conference this past season.
It's been quite a ride, in what started with somewhat limited expectations.
“When you’re younger, everybody is trying to be the best in town and it was so competitive,” Angelo said. “And I was never the best guy in town, but you’re always trying to get to that point. And I’m still not, but that’s what drives me. I like competition and I like pressure. I like it when things aren’t easy. That’s the situation that I’ve enjoyed, especially the past couple of years.”
It was an up-and-down year this past season for Angelo, who held San Diego State scoreless through eight innings and followed with six-plus strong innings in a win over San Jose State a week later.
In his next start, Angelo was rocked for 12 earned runs in 3 ⅔ innings at New Mexico. He gave up 10 hits, walked five, hit a batter and allowed four home runs. He was better in his next start, getting the win at Nevada despite giving up five runs on 11 hits, but Angelo feels that the rough patch was an important part of development as a pitcher.
“It was the first time that I ever felt that the other team wanted me on the mound,” said Angelo of the loss at New Mexico. “It was tough to go through, but I had to snap out of it quickly.”
Seven days later he took the mound again, and this time with much more positive results. He tossed a complete-game, three-hitter with 10 strikeouts in a victory over UNLV and closed the season by allowing just one earned run in his final 18 innings of work.
“Now I’m glad I felt that,” Angelo said of his intermittent struggles. “It kind of drove me the rest of the way because I didn’t want to feel that again.”
After signing, the next step for Angelo is a bit uncertain. The Diamondbacks could assign him to a short-season rookie league team in nearby Scottsdale, with a possible future stop in the California League with Arizona’s Single-A affiliate, the Visalia Rawhide.
“I’m in that spot where I’m comfortably uncomfortable,” Angelo said of being signed as an undrafted free agent. “That’s where I want to be with this whole thing. It’s magnified a bit, but it’s exciting and just see where it goes.”