Former BC standout Kilgore takes on unique offensive coordinator role in Louisiana

As a high school quarterback at Carmichael-Jesuit, class of 2008, Logan Kilgore threw for a total of 56 yards across two seasons.
Arch Manning, the consensus No. 1 quarterback in the class of 2023, has already put up over 6,000 yards through three years as the starting quarterback at the Isidore Newman School in New Orleans.
The two will team up this fall, as the former Bakersfield College standout and Canadian Football League pro Kilgore, in his new role as Newman’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, shepherds the scion of the Manning quarterback dynasty (grandson of Archie, nephew of Peyton and Eli) through his senior year.
And even if he doesn't know what it's like to be a top recruit — and is getting his first shot as an offensive coordinator — Kilgore feels ready for the responsibility.
“There’s a lot of pressure on kind of everybody involved, but above all else, you got a great kid coming from a great family,” Kilgore said. “He’s hungry to learn, he’s hungry to develop.”
It may be his biggest role yet, but coaching has been in the cards for a long time for Kilgore, who built a reputation as a uniquely cerebral player at BC, then, during a previous layoff from the CFL, spent two seasons working alongside then-quarterbacks coach Brent Paul on the BC coaching staff.
“From an intellectual standpoint, he’s probably one of the smartest guys I know,” Paul said. “(From a) football standpoint, smartest player I’ve ever coached.”
BC coaches characterize Kilgore as a constant learner, whose encyclopedic knowledge of the game helped him to break out after his quiet high school career. He began his time at BC absorbing all the football knowledge he could during an off-the-field grayshirt year, preserving his eligibility by taking fewer than 12 units, then fended off two other quarterback candidates to start his first real season.
“Right away, you could see he had leadership qualities,” said Paul, who was the wide receivers coach at the time. “He had the intelligence, and then he had the ability to articulate those thoughts, share those thoughts and communicate with his teammates.”
All the while, offensive coordinator Carl Dean said, Kilgore was compiling "a three-ring binder with what he wanted to do offensively.”
Kilgore leveraged a breakout season, with 2,512 yards and 22 touchdowns plus conference offensive MVP honors, into an offer from Middle Tennessee State. Over 39 games in four years, he became the Blue Raiders’ all-time passing touchdowns leader (since overtaken by Brent Stockstill). He spent his summers working at the Manning Passing Academy, and building a relationship with the family via his quarterback coach David Morris, longtime associate of Eli Manning and founder of QB Country — the bond that eventually led to the Newman job.
Kilgore's college success was enough to get him a look from the New Orleans Saints in 2014 training camp, then five off-and-on years with the CFL.
Paul said that Kilgore would come back from Canada for the holidays and eagerly tell him about all the new tactics he had learned.
“He’s been able to put offensive schemes together based on all the places where he played,” Paul said. “So in his mind he knows what he wants … A lot of (what) he enjoys came from Sean Payton and the Saints.”
When the Hamilton Tiger-Cats released Kilgore in 2017, he returned to Bakersfield and supported Paul as assistant quarterbacks coach; the next year they switched roles and Kilgore took the lead.
“(I felt) that security of, I know that he knows our system, he knows our terminology, and he knows what I want done,” Dean said. “It was a tremendous help having him in that role, in that capacity, and just trusting him with our players.”
Kilgore was at home in Bakersfield, where Paul lived down the street from his father-in-law and Kilgore and Paul were able to watch film and strategize together.
When he got his first NCAA job as an offensive assistant on Butch Jones’ staff at Arkansas State, via a connection to the Red Wolves’ former quarterback Ryan Aplin, the situation was less familiar. He entered with an all-new coaching staff that struggled with personnel turnover and finished 2-10 — but Kilgore said the problem-solving process was good for his development as a coach.
“If you go somewhere and all of a sudden you’re undefeated,” Kilgore said, “there’s a lot of things that could kind of be overlooked … We were searching every avenue to kind of find a way to get some success.”
When he left in January for Newman, it meant a return to New Orleans for “one of the foundation years” for him and his wife Brookey (a former Bakersfield volleyball standout).
“We wanted to get into coaching because we were ready to start a family,” Kilgore said. “We’re getting ready to, any day now, have our first child, so the timing was almost perfect.”
The Kilgores will be raising their baby daughter as Logan takes the field as perhaps one of the nation’s most scrutinized high school coordinators.
“He’s always been one that just thrives under pressure,” Dean said, “and never ceased to amaze me as a player, how he was able to be successful when the pressure got bigger and bigger.”
Dean and Paul are both excited to see Kilgore tutor Manning, as Kilgore continues his ascent through the coaching ranks.
“My goal is to someday be on the centerline holding his Pepsi when he goes big-time,” Paul said.