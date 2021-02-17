With local high school and college seasons already cancelled or still in limbo, several former area basketball players are making the most of their opportunities to play this season.
That’s particularly true for Kahlaijah Dean, a two-time BVarsity All-Area girls basketball player of the year at Independence High who continues to put up impressive numbers at Oakland University in Rochester, Mich.
Dean scored a career-high 34 points and added nine rebounds, three assists and a steal in her team’s 69-66 loss to Milwaukee on Saturday.
The 5-foot-6 junior guard was 10 for 24 from the field, including 4 of 9 from 3-point land, and also made 10 of 11 free throws. She is now averaging 17.2 points, 5.6 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.8 steals per game for the Golden Grizzlies (11-10, 11-7 in Horizon League).
“I really feel in my groove now,” Dean said. “At the beginning of the season it was difficult because we’ve never had to play two games, back to back. But now I’m used to it. I’m just working everyday, making sure my body is prepared and doing my treatment before the games. Now I just feel really good about everything.
“I don’t really keep track (of the points),” Dean added. “I was really just playing basketball as I do. My coach just kept telling me that they couldn’t guard me. Once I got past the first defender, I read what the second defender is going to do and they weren’t stepping up as much. So I just was able to get to the basket and I was hitting my threes. And I was actually making my free throws, too.”
Stockdale graduate Jordan Pumphrey has also started to make an impact at Fort Hays State. With limited playing time through the first month of the season, Pumphrey’s statistics suffered, as well.
But a renewed intensity on defense, coupled with hot shooting beyond the arc have enabled the 6-5 forward to contribute at both ends of the court in recent games.
Pumphrey scored 25 points, making 7 of 9 from 3-point range, and added five rebounds and two assists in a 79-68 victory over Nebraska-Kearney on Jan. 30.
“I’ve been getting some more run,” said Pumphrey, who hadn’t played more than 10 minutes in a game in a month prior to scoring 19 points in 23 minutes in a loss to Pittsburg State (Kans.) on Jan. 21. “The coach has just been trusting me more to put me out there. I’ve been defending a lot more, and he really appreciates our defense. So I’ve just been trying to buckle down, put my head down and push my way through it. And then he started playing me more. “I was just lucky to hit some shots and produce and (help us) get some wins.”
The Tigers have won five of their last six games with Pumphrey scoring in double digits four times during that stretch. He had 12 points in Fort Hays’ 73-58 victory at Northeastern State (Okla.) on Saturday and has made 40.8 percent of his 3-pointers this season.
“My confidence definitely built up after that (25-point) game,” Pumphrey said. “It just goes in spurts. I try to keep it consistent, whether I’m hitting or I’m not, I try to produce anyway I can. But my confidence shooting has definitely grown.”
Former Liberty and Bakersfield Christian standout Kadar Waller has also made a smooth transition while taking his game to the next level.
The 2019 BCHS graduate, who played at Mt. Zion Prep (Md.) last season, had perhaps his best all-around game last Thursday, finishing with 13 points, five assists and four steals in a 105-67 victory over Southwestern Assemblies of God. For the season, despite being slowed by an ankle injury early in the year, Waller is averaging 10.6 points, 2.8 assists and 1.0 steals a game for Collin College, a national junior college located in the Dallas/Fort Worth area.
“It’s been a good experience and everything,” Waller said. “Just having a good relationship with the coaching staff and being able to make reads out there. I’ve been able to play my game and everything, so it’s been a good experience.”
Here’s a look at some former area high school standouts and what they’ve been up to the past few months:
Women’s basketball
Taylor Caldwell, redshirt sophomore, guard, 2018 Bakersfield High graduate
Grand Canyon (Phoenix): 14-4 overall, 6-2 in Western Athletic Conference
Season stats: 9.6 ppg; 4.2 rpg; 3.6 apg; 2.9 spg.
Last game: Four points and seven assists in a 72-62 victory over Utah Valley on Saturday. Next game: At 18-0 Cal Baptist, 2 p.m. on Friday.
Kahlaijah Dean, junior, guard, 2018 Independence graduate
Oakland (Rochester, Mich.): 11-10 overall, 11-7 in Horizon League
Season stats: 17.2 ppg; 5.6 rpg; 4.4 apg; 1.8 spg.
Last Game: Career-high 34 points with nine rebounds, three assists and a steal in Grizzlies’ 69-66 loss to Milwaukee on Saturday; Next game: vs. Northern Kentucky, 5 p.m., Friday, ESPN+
Jasmin Dixon, redshirt junior, guard, 2017 Independence graduate
CSUB: 9-7 overall, 7-5 in Big West Conference
Season stats: 4.1 ppg; 1.6 spg.
Last game: Two points, five rebounds, three assists and two steals in 69-66 victory over UC San Diego on Saturday. Next game: vs. UC Santa Barbara, 4 p.m. on Friday
Lexus Green, sophomore, guard, 2019 Garces graduate
CSUB: 9-7 overall, 7-5 in Big West Conference
Season stats: 9.3 ppg; 3.9 apg; 3.1 rpg; 1.0 spg.
Last game: Five points, three assists and a last-second, game-winning 3-pointer in a 69-66 victory over UC San Diego on Saturday. Next game: vs. UC Santa Barbara, 4 p.m. on Friday
Teagan Thurman, freshman, forward, 2020 Tehachapi High graduate
Northwest Nazarene (Nampa, Idaho): 3-4 as an independent
Season stats: 8.6 ppg; 6.9 rpg; 2.1 apg, 1.7 spg.
Last game: Eight points, two rebounds and two assists in a 91-50 loss to Idaho State in an exhibition on Feb. 5. Next game: At Seattle Pacific at 6 p.m. on Friday.
Men’s basketball
Isaiah Hill, sophomore, guard, 2019 Liberty graduate
Fresno State: 9-7 overall, 7-7 Mountain West Conference
Season stats: 9.6 ppg; 3.0 apg; 2.6 rpg; 1.2 spg
Last game: 10 points, five rebounds and two steals in 67-64 victory over Air Force on Saturday. Next game: vs. San Diego State, 7 p.m. on Thursday, CBSSN
Justin McCall, senior, forward, 2017 Ridgeview graduate
CSUB: 14-7 overall, 8-4 in Big West Conference
Season stats: 9.0 ppg; 3.6 rpg.
Last game: Six points, five rebounds in a 65-50 victory over UC San Diego on Saturday. Next game: At UC Santa Barbara, 8 p.m. on Friday, ESPNU
Jordan Pumphrey, junior, forward, 2016 Stockdale graduate
Fort Hays State: 9-9 overall and 9-9 in Mid-America Intercollegiate Association Conference
Season stats: 6.2 ppg; 1.9 rpg; 1.1 3pg, shooting 40.8 percent.
Last game: 12 points, four rebounds and two steals in 73-58 victory over Northeastern State on Saturday. Next game: vs. Lincoln (Mo.), 5:30 p.m. on Thursday.
Jordan Roberts, senior, guard/forward, 2017 Ridgeview graduate
Long Beach State: 3-7 overall, 2-4 in Big West Conference
Season stats: 4.7 ppg; 4.3 rpg in three games since recovering from offseason injury.
Last game: Eight points, seven rebounds and two assists in a 78-76 loss to UC Davis on Saturday. Next game: vs. Cal Poly, 4 p.m. on Friday.
Ronnie Stapp, redshirt sophomore, guard/forward, 2018 Bakersfield High graduate
Southern Arkansas University Tech (National JC): 4-3 overall, 1-0 in Region II Conference
Season stats: 5.0 ppg; 5.0 rpg; 3.6 apg; 1.2 spg in five games.
Last game: Nine points, nine rebounds, five assists, two steals in 78-51 victory over South Arkansas College on Saturday. Next game: At North Arkansas, noon on Saturday
Kadar Waller, freshmen, guard, 2019 Bakersfield Christian graduate
Collin College (National JC in Texas): 6-2 overall, 1-0 in North Texas JC Athletic Conference
Season stats: 10.6 ppg; 2.8 apg; 1.0 spg in eight games.
Last game: 13 points, five assists and four steals in a 105-67 victory over Southwestern Assemblies of God on Feb. 10. Next game: At Temple College (Texas), 2 p.m. on Saturday.
Volleyball
Ava Palm, freshmen, outside hitter, 2020 Bakersfield High graduate
UTEP: 3-3 overall, 1-1 in Conference USA
Season stats: Third on team with 37 kills, team-high six service aces
Last game: 12 kills, five digs in three-set victory over UAB on Monday. Next game: At UTSA, 11 a.m. on Sunday.