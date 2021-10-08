Foothill wins physical battle with North, moves to 6-0 for the first time since 1996

It wasn’t pretty Thursday night at Ned Permenter Stadium, but you get the feeling fourth-year Foothill football coach Brandon Deckard doesn’t mind much.
With their ground-and-pound offense and a physical defensive presence working at full throttle, the Trojans posted another bruising performance, this time resulting in an 8-6 victory over North High.
“It was an emotional game; it was a hard-fought game,” said Deckard, who gave a lot of credit to defensive coordinator Mike Greg, line coach Leonard Nevils and defensive backs coach Randy Maples. “Our defense stepped up. Our defensive (coaches) just did their job and the defense bought into what they were saying and sold out.”
Senior Kaelan Deloney provided much of the damage offensively for Foothill, which improved to 6-0 for the first time since 1996. The 6-foot, 229-pounder rushed for 128 yards on 24 carries.
But more importantly, the Trojans moved to 2-0 in Southeast Yosemite League play, taking a huge step toward capturing its first league title since 1981 with three games left.
“We had several injuries and we struggled a bit to move the ball tonight,” Deckard said. “That doesn’t usually happen to us very much. The defense stepped up and refused to lose on our home field. And that’s a great thing.”
North (1-4, 0-2), which is still looking to get on track after missing two weeks earlier this season due to health and safety protocols, looked to take control of the game early.
But first they had to overcome a few obstacles, namely some adjustments to their offensive attack. With sophomore quarterback benched for the first half, star running back Mar Kai Shaw took snaps and made the Trojans pay early.
Shaw busted off a 59-yard run as part of his team’s nine-play, 85-yard drive to help set up his team’s only score of the game, a 9-yard touchdown for a 6-0 lead with 3:33 left in the first quarter.
Unfortunately, the Stars missed the extra point, a mistake that proved to be the difference in the game.
“It was a super physical game,” North coach Richie Bolin said. “They’re a good squad and I’m sure they felt it just as much as we felt it. It was like two battering rams.”
North also failed to capitalize on a Trojan miscue on their next possession. With Foothill driving toward a potential tying score, Stars linebacker Mitchel Stillion stripped the ball from Deloney and rumbled 32 yards before being tackled in Foothill territory.
But the drive stalled and on its first possession of the second quarter, Foothill moved the ball 80 yards on a marathon 20-play drive, capped by an athletic, 4-yard scoring run by Trojans quarterback Rafael Monje.
Monje took the snap and faked a handoff to Deloney, followed his much-larger teammate for a moment and then made a zig-zag move, first to the left and then back to the right to elude defenders, eventually slithering his way into the endzone to tie the game with 31 seconds left in the first half.
“There was only 30 or 40 seconds before half and we had to punch it in, get our momentum up,” Monje said. “We were down 6-0. Everybody’s head stayed in the game and when we’re at the goal line. We have to stay true. My linemen did their thing, pushing through, and I had to make a play in a bigtime moment. I cashed it in and my team did their thing to win the game.”
Without hesitation, Deckard went for a two-point conversion and was rewarded when fullback Antonio Salazar burst over the goal line for what turned out to be the game-winner with still more 24 minutes left to play.
The bold move was one of many Deckard made on the night.
His team faced a fourth-and-one on the North 20-yard line on the Trojans’ lone scoring drive, and earned a first down on a 5-yard run by Deloney. Three plays later, Monje scored.
Clinging to the two-point lead, and looking to run out the clock, Deckard went for it on a fourth-and-two from his own 33, and Deloney came through again, this time with a 3-yard plunge with six minutes left in the game.
“It could have gone either way,” Deckard said. “North High is a good football team and they’re going to give fits as they go down the stretch.”
Foothill also failed on two fourth-down attempts, including one with 3:45 to play that gave North the ball at the Foothill 44.
But the Trojans’ defense, which has allowed just 52 points in six games this season, stalled the Stars’ progress again, sacking Bennett on a third-and-13 and breaking up a desperation pass with 1:56 to play to end the threat.
“(The defense) has just been amazing,” Deckard said. “They’re playing lights out and that’s why we’re doing as well as we’re doing. And I’m going to keep saying it over and over. Coach Greg put it in, implemented it. He has a ton of experience, and so do all the other guys. My hats off to them.”
Senior running back Tyson Reynolds, who rushed for 52 yards on 10 carries, put the game out of reach with an 11-yard run to give his team a first down with 1:47 to play. With the Stars out of timeouts, the Trojans were able to take a knee and run out the clock.
North’s efforts were hampered by the loss of Shaw, who was shaken up following a hard hit to his helmet on the final play of the first half. Although he lobbied hard to return to the game, he did not play in the second half. He finished with 81 yards on nine carries.
“He took a bad hit and I decided to just pull him,” Bolin said. “I mean I’m not a doctor, so we just wanted to be on the safe side. And we’ll have him checked out and everything. He tried to go back in, but I was like, ‘no.’”
Bennett played the entire second half, finishing 5 of 8 for 56 yards, with Xarionn Foreman contributing three catches for 45 yards.
“It was an old-school looking game tonight,” Bolin said. “We just didn't execute on enough plays and that’s why they won.”