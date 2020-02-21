With the match already pretty much in hand, Aron Fabela put an exclamation point on an amazing night.
The Foothill sophomore blasted the ball into the left corner of the net and then ripped his shirt off in celebration before being mobbed by teammates, capping the Trojans’ second straight Central Section boys soccer championship with a 3-0 victory over Highland on Friday night at South High.
“This says a lot about our program, our coaching staff,” said Foothill coach Ty Rose after his team captured the Division 3 title a year after winning D-4. “We lost a lot of seniors last year and I had a group of younger guys come in with our senior experience, and they were ready,”
The Trojans improved to 22-1-2 on the season, with their only loss coming to the Scots (20-6-1), 1-0 in double overtime on Jan. 30.
“They were ready to defend it,” Rose continued. “Our league, our Valley … And that’s a credit to these boys, they work so hard, and to my coaching staff who I’m so grateful for.”
Andres Meza set the stage for a big night with two goals, including one off a penalty kick about 15 minutes into the match setup when Isaac Cardoza was tripped in the penalty box.
Meza calmly booted the ball into the left corner to give the Trojans a 1-0 lead.
“The team was just working hard, getting back to where we want to be,” Meza said. “That loss (to Highland) in league really motivated us to be here and to win this game against them. We’re super excited that we won, super excited that we made it here back-to-back. It’s a feeling that I can’t really explain.”
The Foothill senior was only getting warmed up. He scored again with 5 minutes left in the first half off a pass from teammate Jorge Cruz.
“We just kept working, trying to get those finishes in,” Meza said. “We tried to create chances as much as we could. And at the end of the day, we got the result that we wanted.”
The season doesn’t necessarily end here. The pairings for the Southern California Regionals are due to be announced Saturday. Despite the loss, Highland still may get selected to participate.
“This year was so much more stressful, with the expectations,” said Rose, whose team hasn’t played on its home field all year while it is being renovated. “When you’re at the top of the mountain, everyone’s gunning for you all season. Last year we snuck up on some people, and this year everyone gave us their best effort every single game. And these boys responded every single time. Never playing one game on their home field the whole season. Man, I couldn’t ask for a better group of kids.”
