Foothill set to honor 10 at athletics hall of fame ceremony on Saturday night

After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Foothill High School Athletics Hall of Fame ceremony will return Saturday when the school inducts its 2020 and 2021 classes at the Bakersfield Country Club.
Benjamin Victor, Grover Raines, Terry Hickey, Fred Acosta, Steve Acosta, Mike Haley, Steve Brummer, Janet Brown Expericueta, Oscar Garza, Mike Maggard and the combined 1972 boys and girls tennis team are included in this year’s class of inductees.
Here’s a more detailed look at the honorees’ accomplishments:
Benjamin Victor, class of 1997, is a world-renowned sculptor. Victor is the only living artist to have three works in Statuary Hall in Washington, DC. He is currently artist-in-residence and a professor at Boise State.
Grover Raines coached wrestling at Foothill from 1964 to 1985. Raines was an All-American wrestler at Oklahoma State and influenced countless young people having dedicated his life to the sport of wrestling.
Terry Hickey, class of 1993, is one of Foothill’s all-time premier track and cross country athletes having set many impressive records and won numerous championships, including running a 4:09.9 mile and qualifying for the Junior Olympics before competing at the collegiate level.
Fred Acosta is being posthumously inducted as a lifetime booster and contributor to Foothill, having led the effort to fund and build the football press box, weight room, baseball dugouts and field house, as well as having coached for 17 years in one of the Foothill football feeder programs.
Steve Acosta, class of 1975, was an all-city, all-league, three-year football starter and high school all-American at tight end, who went on to play collegiately and then returned to Foothill to coach and help build many of the athletic facilities at Foothill.
Mike Haley, class of 1971, was a three-year varsity starter and all-city running back, who went on to play at both Cal and the UC Riverside, as well as a longtime avid rugby player. Haley was also an outstanding track and field athlete.
Steve Brummer, class of 1966, is being recognized for his professional achievement. During his time at Foothill, he played football and was an outstanding baseball player. Professionally, Brummer was appointed Bakersfield police chief in 1992 and helped establish the Police Activities League. In retirement, Brummer moved to Reno, where he has served as sergeant-at-arms for the Nevada Legislature.
Janet Brown Espericueta, class of 1986, is still among the most outstanding athletes ever to attend Foothill having starred in volleyball, soccer, softball and track while being named all-area, MVP and team captain numerous times before being nominated for a full scholarship to West Point before returning to coach at Foothill. Espericueta resides with her family in Bakersfield.
Oscar Garza, class of 1993, was an all-city Lineman of the Year, Kern County Linebacker of the Year and all-area selection in football in addition to being an outstanding wrestler and track athlete. He went on to compete in football at Bakersfield College and San Jose State after which he returned to teach and coach in Bakersfield.
Mike Maggard, class of 1974, is being inducted for professional achievement. Maggard was a starting tight end on two champion football teams, served as student body president and went on to serve on the Bakersfield City Council. He is currently a member of the Kern County Board of Supervisors. Maggard still enjoys a successful career in business as a Certified Public Accountant.
The 1972 combined boys and girls tennis teams had many outstanding players. Mark Newbrough and Bill Harper won the Central Section boys doubles title. Joe Blagg and Cheryl Newbrough won the section mixed doubles title. The boys team was the first Foothill team to win a section championship and won back-to-back league titles.
Doors are scheduled to open at 5 p.m., with dinner slated for 7 p.m. Individual tickets can be purchased for $100, with tables of 10 available for $1,000. For more information or to purchase tickets, call 661-993-5673 or by email at mmills101@yahoo.com.