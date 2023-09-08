It was easy to decipher what the Foothill offense was going to against visiting California City on Thursday night.
Run the ball. Run the ball. And run it some more.
That direct approach proved be simple but effective as the Trojans rolled to a 28-19 non-league victory over the Ravens at Ned Permenter Stadium.
Spearheaded by a trio of talented running backs, Foothill rushed for 260 yards on 34 carries. The Trojans (2-2) passed only four times, completing one for 11 yards.
Carson Parra had 13 carries for 96 yards. Darrion Rodriguez rushed for 94 yards on 11 carries, and Joe Trevino ran four times for 42 yards with three touchdowns for Foothill, which never trailed.
“I loved the way we ran the football tonight,” Foothill coach Mike Gregg said. “We pounded them all night long.”
Cal City, led by junior quarterback Blake Moore, stayed within striking distance until the fourth quarter, when the Trojans scored touchdowns on two consecutive possessions to extend a 14-13 lead to 28-13 with 2:21 remaining in the game.
Moore completed passes to seven different receivers, including a 20-yard Hail Mary for a touchdown to Nate Jackson on the game’s final play.
Moore, a tall, lanky left-hander, was responsible for all three Ravens touchdowns, passing for two and running for one, a 3-yard scamper that cut the Trojans lead to 7-6 with 13 seconds left in the first half.
Foothill quickly upped its advantage to 14-6 on the final play of the first half when Rodriguez took the ensuing kickoff and sliced his way through Cal City’s kickoff return team for an electrifying 82-yard touchdown.
“I had to hype my team up,” Rodriguez said. “We were a little down. When I see an opening it’s time to go. It’s time to push, so that’s what I did.”
Plagued by bad snaps, penalties and sacks throughout the game, the Ravens (1-3) pulled back to within one point of tying things late in the third quarter.
Facing fourth down and 18 yards to go from the Foothill 26-yard line, Moore heaved a pass into the left side of the end zone in the direction of teammate Anthony Carlton and a pair of Foothill defensive backs.
One of the Trojans’ defenders jumped in front of the ball in an attempt at an interception, but the ball somehow got past him and into the waiting arms of Carlton for the touchdown.
Moore finished the game 21 of 32 for 227 yards. Andy Velasquez, his favorite receiver, hauled in eight catches for 98 yards.
Despite allowing two desperation touchdowns through the air, Foothill’s defense was stout, sacking Moore three times while holding Cal City to negative 33 yards rushing.
The Trojans’ offense played well but took a little while to get rolling. Foothill took the game’s opening kickoff and chewed eight minutes off the clock with a 13-play drive that ended with a failure to convert a fourth-and-six play from the Cal City 23-yard line.
Foothill turned the ball over on its second possession. However, the third time with the ball proved to be the charm for the Trojans offense, as Parra broke away for a 44-yard run that set up a 12-yard TD run by Trevino.
“We came out here and did what we had to do,” said Parra. “We had a little hiccup at the start, but we overcame it and came out with the ‘W’ (win).”
Parra and Rodriguez credited their offensive line for their success running the ball.
Gregg was happy to see his team overcome a slow start on offense and get a win that he hopes will lead to more positive outcomes after a tough start to the year.
“It was a good win for our kids,” Gregg said. “We had a rough Thursday last week. It was a tough time. And to come back and to be able to play and get a win is a big confidence booster for us.”