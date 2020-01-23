Foothill boys soccer coach Ty Rose was not pleased with his team’s performance Thursday night, but when you’re battling perfection, who can blame him.
The undefeated Trojans controlled the tempo for most of the night against visiting South High, but needed a second-half goal off a penalty shot to win 2-1 in a hotly-contested Southeast Yosemite League game at the Kern County Soccer Park.
“We’ve had a tough week, we have three games this week since one of our games got cancelled,” said Rose, whose team plays at East on Friday. “This game we were a little bit worried about being a trap game. So I was a little worried about the energy.
“South has been struggling this year, but they’ve been good for a really long time and they have a great coach. I saw when they were warming up that they were ready to play. And I saw when my guys were warming up that maybe our energy was a little down from what we’ve had before.”
Senior Andres Meza scored what proved to be the game-winner, beating Rebels goalkeeper Ethan Echavarria just 10 minutes into the second half. Play was delayed at least twice when the game’s referee requested fans on the South High sideline to leave the field.
Foothill’s football field is being renovated forcing the team to play home games at the KCSP facility.
The play was the result of a foul called following a collision with Echavarria and Trojans sophomore Shia Clayton in the box.
Foothill (15-0-2, 5-0) nearly added to its lead when Isaac Cordoza took a throw-in and hit the post with a shot.
“It’s hard to sustain that energy,” Rose said. “This is our 17th game and we haven’t lost. They’ve done a good job of battling against that so far, and tonight maybe it caught up with us a little bit.”
The Trojans opened the scoring late in the first half when Aron Fabela beat Echavarria with a shot off a corner kick pass from Jorge Cruz for a 1-0 lead.
South (5-9-1, 2-3) tied the match when junior Lino Bravo scored off a rebound just three minutes before halftime. Bravo was issued a red card in the second half, forcing his removal from the game. Fans complained about the call on the Rebels’ sideline and at least one was asked to leave the facility at the time, and another was given the same request later in the match.
“We always know that the Foothill-South game is a great matchup, especially when you have Foothill undefeated,” said South coach Diego Cano, who was not happy with the game’s officiating. “And we knew it was going to be a good match.
“We’ve had a lot of adversity this year, but the boys didn’t give up. They worked hard through it, they continued and they didn’t give up.”
