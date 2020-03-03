There’s a plethora of things that could have gone wrong in Foothill’s opening-round match of the CIF Division 4 Southern California Regional boys soccer playoffs at South.
On Tuesday night it was the goal, or more specifically, the metal poles that hold the net in place.
The top-seeded Trojans hit the post and then later hit the crossbar during penalty kicks, giving No. 8 Pasadena-Marshall all the momentum it needed to advance following a 0-0 deadlock during regulation and a 15-minute overtime period.
The Eagles (18-2-3) made the most of Foothill’s miscues en route a 5-4 victory on penalty kicks.
“It was a tough matchup,” Foothill coach Ty Rose said. “We had a week off and I was a little bit worried about us coming out slow. (Marshall has) been playing competitive games and that showed up today. They came out more physical than us and I think it took us a little too long to wake up.”
The Trojans (23-2-2) were successful on their first three penalty kicks, and had a chance to win during the first five PKs when Foothill goalkeeper Sergio Davila made a diving save to his left on a shot by Marshall’s Anthony Bastiadas.
But the Trojans’ Angel Manzo hit the right post, giving Marshall new life. The Eagles made their next two shots, tying the match at 4-4 before moving to single kicks.
On Foothill’s first attempt, Isaac Cardoza’s shot hit the crossbar, and the Eagles’ Kevin Zumudio beat Davila with a rolling shot to the right corner of the net, and the Marshall sideline erupted in celebration.
“It came down to penalty kicks and we should have never let it come down to that,” Rose said. “It’s going to sting, there’s no way around it. But this group, especially our seniors, has forever changed our program. They left this program in a better place than when they came here.”
In a physical match, the Trojans had several chances to win in regulation but couldn’t manage to get the ball in the net.
Both teams lost in the SoCal Regional finals last season — Marshall was defeated by Garces in the Division 5 final, while the Trojans lost to Fullerton-Troy in the D-4 championship game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.