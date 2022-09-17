 Skip to main content
Foothill grinds out 28-0 homecoming win over Rosamond

Two teams in different stages of rebuilding met on the gridiron Friday night, and although their respective coaches are seeing progress, host Foothill proved to be a bit further along in the process than Rosamond.

The Trojans, who lost 17 seniors from last year’s Southeast Yosemite League champion — the school’s first football league title since 1981 — opened the season with just four players with varsity experience, according to fifth-year head coach Brandon Deckard.

