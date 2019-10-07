The Foothill High School campus is a lot like the Trojans’ football team these days — a work in progress.
Temporary fencing surrounds most of the south and east sections of the campus, creating an interesting maze of pathways around half-completed concrete work, construction equipment and buildings in various stages of repair.
The renovation extends to Permenter Field, home to school’s football team, which is about three months into a complete retrofit that will eventually include the Kern High School District’s only LED lighting system and an all-weather track.
The work is long overdue and is expected to be completed by next summer. In the interim, the Trojans have been forced to play their scheduled home games on the road, a situation that has helped unify a football team that needed a fresh coat of paint itself after several lean years.
“It’s tough on the kids, it’s tough on the staff, honestly, it’s tough on everybody on the campus, but it’s one of those things we have to get through, gotta fight through and keep going,” said second-year Foothill football coach Brandon Deckard, whose team is 3-3 overall, after losing to South in last week's SEYL opener. “We can’t give excuses why we won or why we lost, we just have to keep moving forward.”
Despite having to play its “home” games at Southeast Yosemite League rivals Highland, Mira Monte and East this season, the Trojans have proven to be quite resilient in winning three of their first five games.
The three victories are the most at the school since Foothill went 3-7 in 2012, and matches the team’s win total the previous three seasons combined. The Trojans were 0-10 last year and snapped an 11-game losing streak with a 14-13 victory over Arvin in Week 2 in a "home" game played at Highland.
“This has helped, the weight room, we’re just putting in a lot of work and the offseason time,” said Deckard, as he watched his team lifting at 6:45 Monday morning. “It’s my second year here, the kids know the offense better, they know what they’re supposed to do. They’re starting to buy in now. And that shows on the field. Friday night was a tough loss, but we still scored 35 points. We’ll get better, we are better, and we’ll get better as the season goes down the stretch here. Our hope is to get a few more wins so we can get into the playoffs. And then make a run there.”
Making the playoffs would be huge for Foothill, which hasn’t played a postseason game since a 28-21 loss to Madera South in the Central Section Division III quarterfinals in 2011. The Trojans have since been dropped to Division VI.
“We got three (wins) this year so far,” Deckard said. “We’re hoping to at least get five or six. We can definitely do that as we keep going. And go from there. We’re no longer looked at as the mopping boy of town. Now people are taking notice.
“South had to adjust. We gave South a scare early. West High … we beat them. People in town are taking notice. Foothill is not what they’ve been the last eight or nine years. So we’re getting better and we’ll continue to get better. That’s the only thing we can do.”
The process of trying to get better will continue Friday night when Foothill celebrates its homecoming — at Mira Monte — when the Trojans "host" North.
“It’s going to be weird because it’s not going to be here and I’m not going to have my own fans here,” said Foothill quarterback Ricardo Torres of playing homecoming on a neutral field. “And they have to make the drive to Mira Monte and some people just don’t want to do that. But other than that, I feel like I’m ready, I feel like we’re ready.”
That seems to be the consensus among the Trojans’ players this season.
“It really impacts us because we don’t have home-game advantage where our fans come and support us at home,” said senior running back Bryan “Pony” Diaz, who is second on the team with 288 yards rushing and four touchdowns. “We just have to be mentally prepared going into each game. We just have to go out there and do our best and give it our all.
“We just have to be mentally prepared for each game. Just knowing that we don’t have a field and have to go to a different field each game. We just have to be (strong mentally) and (know) this is our time to shine and become bigger than what we were last year.”
Those expectations were exceeded early this season, and were cemented with back-to-back wins over West and Delano.
“We’ve just come together,” Diaz said. “If there’s a problem, we just figure it out together. It’s like a brotherhood. We love one another and we support one another and I feel that’s the biggest strength of our team.”
That process has also involved being creative at times.
In addition to the complete renovation of the football field, the Foothill locker room is also being revamped, forcing the weight room to double as a dressing room for practices staged in the outfield of the JV baseball field. Deckard and trainer Ruben Cisneros also constructed a goal post out of PVC pipe late in the summer when they realized the old posts were dismantled.
“I don’t think it’s to specs,” Deckard said with a chuckle.
Deckard and Foothill had the last laugh three weeks ago when practice on that makeshift goal post paid off in a dramatic 31-28 victory at Delano, when the Trojans’ Sergio Davila split the uprights with a game-winning 37-yard field goal.
“It’s us against everyone. It’s us against not having a field, it’s us against not having a locker room,” Deckard said. “What I try to tell the kids, if we’re looking for an excuse, there’s a ton of them. We have all these excuses. So we have to look for an excuse as to why we win, why go forward, why be stronger. And they’ve really bought into that and they’re doing everything they can and really working hard to try to get better.”
