Football rankings heading into Week 11

20211003-bc-garces

Liberty running back Jalen Hankins looks for running room against Garces in a SWYL game earlier this season.

 Alex Horvath / The Californian

The latest prospective seedings for high school playoffs heading into this week's regular-season finale: 

Central Section rankings, according to CalPreps

Updated Sunday, Oct. 24

Division I

1. Clovis-Buchanan (8-1) 53.7 rating

2. Fresno-San Joaquin Memorial (7-0) 49.5

3. Fresno-Central (6-1) 48.9

4. Clovis (6-3) 39.6

5. Liberty (6-2) 38.6

6. Clovis North (5-4) 33.2

7. Garces (5-3) 32.7

8. Fresno-Bullard (5-4) 32.6

Division II

1. Hanford (6-1) 31.5

2. Frontier (4-1) 27.0

3. Bakersfield (3-4) 26.8

4. Kingsburg (7-2) 24.9

5. Lemoore (8-1) 24.1

6. Tulare-Mission Oak (8-0) 23.9

7. Centennial (5-3) 22.8

8. Clovis East (4-3) 21.5

9. Visalia-Redwood (4-4) 21.4

10. San Luis Obispo-Mission Prep (8-0) 20.4

11. Tulare Western (6-3) 19.2

12. Clovis West (3-6) 18.9

13. Sanger (5-4) 18.8

14. Visalia-Central Valley Christian (6-3) 17.5

15. Dos Palos (9-0) 17.2

16. Santa Maria-St. Joseph (4-4) 15.9

Division III

1. Wasco (8-0) 15.5

2. Bakersfield Christian (6-3) 15.0

3. Strathmore (9-0) 14.8

4. Fresno-Washington Union (4-3) 14.5

5. Dinuba (5-4) 14.0

6. Stockdale (4-4) 11.8

7. Arroyo Grande (6-3) 11.5

8. Fresno-Sunnyside (7-1) 11.3

9. Paso Robles (6-2) 10.8

10. Firebaugh (7-2) 10.3

11. Tulare Union (4-4) 9.6

12. Reedley (8-0) 8.8

13. Fresno-Edison (2-6) 8.1

14. Kennedy (7-2) 8.0

15. Visalia-El Diamante (3-6) 5.4

16. Nipomo (6-2) 5.4

Division IV

1. Madera (3-6) 4.2

2. Madera South (4-4) 3.5

3. Foothill (7-1) 1.3

4. Bishop Union (7-1) 1.0

5. Independence (3-6) 0.2

6. Fresno-Roosevelt (5-4) 0.2

7. West (6-2) 0.2

8. Exeter (5-4) 0.0

9. Porterville-Monache (4-5) -0.2

10. Mendota (4-3) -0.4

11. Highland (6-3) -0.4

12. South (4-3) -0.9

13. Corcoran (6-1) -2.0

14. Fowler (7-2) -2.3

15. Coalinga (5-2) -2.7

16. Boron (4-3) -2.9

Division V

1. Porterville (3-5) -3.0

2. San Luis Obispo (6-2) -3.3

3. Santa Maria-Righetti (1-7) -3.5

4. Reedley-Immanuel (6-3) -3.7

5. Visalia-Mt. Whitney (1-6) -5.1

6. Shafter (5-4) -5.3

7. Tehachapi (3-5) -5.4

8. Ridgeview (1-6) -9.3

9. Fresno-McLane (4-5) -10.4

10. Templeton (4-5) -10.8

11. Selma (2-4) -11.0

12. Chavez (3-5) -11.0

13. Madera-Liberty (3-5) -11.3

14. Riverdale (4-2) -11.6

15. Visalia-Golden West (2-7) -11.7

16. Morro Bay (4-5) -12.3

Division VI

1. North (2-5) -12.3

2. Orosi (6-3) -13.9

3. Atascadero (2-7) -14.5

4. Santa Maria-Pioneer Valley (0-7) -15.9

5. Caruthers (4-5) -16.0

6. Kerman (2-7) -16.6

7. Fresno (3-4) -16.6

8. Delano (3-5) -17.1

9. Taft (3-4) -17.5

10. Woodlake (3-6) -18.2

11. Santa Maria (2-7) -19.2

12. Chowchilla (1-8) -19.9

13. East (3-6) -20.0

14. Hanford West (1-8) -21.6

15. Orange Cove (4-5) -22.6

16. Lindsay (3-6) -22.6

Others

Kern Valley (3-2) -23.8

Golden Valley (1-7) -23.9

Arvin (2-7) -26.0

Madera-Torres (3-6) -27.4

Mira Monte (2-3) -29.5

Fresno-Hoover (0-8) -35,3

Farmersville (3-5) -35.4

Oakhurst-Yosemite (1-3) -39.0

Porterville-Granite Hills (2-7) -39.3

Hanford-Sierra Pacific (1-8) -39.7

O’Neal’s-Minarets (1-7) -42.0

Avenal (1-3) -43.4

McFarland (1-7) -44.0

Rosamond (1-5) -46.3

California City (0-4) -47.7

Tranquillity (0-7) -47.8

Parlier (0-8) -54.6

Desert (0-4) -59.7

