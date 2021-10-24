Football rankings heading into Week 11

The latest prospective seedings for high school playoffs heading into this week's regular-season finale:
Central Section rankings, according to CalPreps
Updated Sunday, Oct. 24
Division I
1. Clovis-Buchanan (8-1) 53.7 rating
2. Fresno-San Joaquin Memorial (7-0) 49.5
3. Fresno-Central (6-1) 48.9
4. Clovis (6-3) 39.6
5. Liberty (6-2) 38.6
6. Clovis North (5-4) 33.2
7. Garces (5-3) 32.7
8. Fresno-Bullard (5-4) 32.6
Division II
1. Hanford (6-1) 31.5
2. Frontier (4-1) 27.0
3. Bakersfield (3-4) 26.8
4. Kingsburg (7-2) 24.9
5. Lemoore (8-1) 24.1
6. Tulare-Mission Oak (8-0) 23.9
7. Centennial (5-3) 22.8
8. Clovis East (4-3) 21.5
9. Visalia-Redwood (4-4) 21.4
10. San Luis Obispo-Mission Prep (8-0) 20.4
11. Tulare Western (6-3) 19.2
12. Clovis West (3-6) 18.9
13. Sanger (5-4) 18.8
14. Visalia-Central Valley Christian (6-3) 17.5
15. Dos Palos (9-0) 17.2
16. Santa Maria-St. Joseph (4-4) 15.9
Division III
1. Wasco (8-0) 15.5
2. Bakersfield Christian (6-3) 15.0
3. Strathmore (9-0) 14.8
4. Fresno-Washington Union (4-3) 14.5
5. Dinuba (5-4) 14.0
6. Stockdale (4-4) 11.8
7. Arroyo Grande (6-3) 11.5
8. Fresno-Sunnyside (7-1) 11.3
9. Paso Robles (6-2) 10.8
10. Firebaugh (7-2) 10.3
11. Tulare Union (4-4) 9.6
12. Reedley (8-0) 8.8
13. Fresno-Edison (2-6) 8.1
14. Kennedy (7-2) 8.0
15. Visalia-El Diamante (3-6) 5.4
16. Nipomo (6-2) 5.4
Division IV
1. Madera (3-6) 4.2
2. Madera South (4-4) 3.5
3. Foothill (7-1) 1.3
4. Bishop Union (7-1) 1.0
5. Independence (3-6) 0.2
6. Fresno-Roosevelt (5-4) 0.2
7. West (6-2) 0.2
8. Exeter (5-4) 0.0
9. Porterville-Monache (4-5) -0.2
10. Mendota (4-3) -0.4
11. Highland (6-3) -0.4
12. South (4-3) -0.9
13. Corcoran (6-1) -2.0
14. Fowler (7-2) -2.3
15. Coalinga (5-2) -2.7
16. Boron (4-3) -2.9
Division V
1. Porterville (3-5) -3.0
2. San Luis Obispo (6-2) -3.3
3. Santa Maria-Righetti (1-7) -3.5
4. Reedley-Immanuel (6-3) -3.7
5. Visalia-Mt. Whitney (1-6) -5.1
6. Shafter (5-4) -5.3
7. Tehachapi (3-5) -5.4
8. Ridgeview (1-6) -9.3
9. Fresno-McLane (4-5) -10.4
10. Templeton (4-5) -10.8
11. Selma (2-4) -11.0
12. Chavez (3-5) -11.0
13. Madera-Liberty (3-5) -11.3
14. Riverdale (4-2) -11.6
15. Visalia-Golden West (2-7) -11.7
16. Morro Bay (4-5) -12.3
Division VI
1. North (2-5) -12.3
2. Orosi (6-3) -13.9
3. Atascadero (2-7) -14.5
4. Santa Maria-Pioneer Valley (0-7) -15.9
5. Caruthers (4-5) -16.0
6. Kerman (2-7) -16.6
7. Fresno (3-4) -16.6
8. Delano (3-5) -17.1
9. Taft (3-4) -17.5
10. Woodlake (3-6) -18.2
11. Santa Maria (2-7) -19.2
12. Chowchilla (1-8) -19.9
13. East (3-6) -20.0
14. Hanford West (1-8) -21.6
15. Orange Cove (4-5) -22.6
16. Lindsay (3-6) -22.6
Others
Kern Valley (3-2) -23.8
Golden Valley (1-7) -23.9
Arvin (2-7) -26.0
Madera-Torres (3-6) -27.4
Mira Monte (2-3) -29.5
Fresno-Hoover (0-8) -35,3
Farmersville (3-5) -35.4
Oakhurst-Yosemite (1-3) -39.0
Porterville-Granite Hills (2-7) -39.3
Hanford-Sierra Pacific (1-8) -39.7
O’Neal’s-Minarets (1-7) -42.0
Avenal (1-3) -43.4
McFarland (1-7) -44.0
Rosamond (1-5) -46.3
California City (0-4) -47.7
Tranquillity (0-7) -47.8
Parlier (0-8) -54.6
Desert (0-4) -59.7