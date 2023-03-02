Flournoy's in the nitro game, ready for March Meet

Just talking with Rodney Flournoy will lift your spirits.
A second-generation drag racer, Flournoy first drove a Funny Car at the tender age of 16.
And at 63 years young, he’s still hammering on the loud pedal in a nitromethane-powered beast — the Godzilla AA/Fuel Altered he’s driving this weekend during the March Meet at Famoso Raceway.
“I just love it,” he said with an infectious laugh of his addiction to drag racing. “My dad (Eddie) was into drag racing and I remember my dad having a Top Fuel dragster in the garage in the mid '60s. I got the bug from there.”
Though he had “the bug,” the family from Compton didn’t have the means to jump right into the game — until Jerry Ruth out of the Pacific Northwest sold them a Funny Car on an installment plan.
“I was 16 years old, the first ever pass I made was in a Funny Car in 1976 at Orange County (International Raceway),” he said. “That’s when I got my feet wet. After that my dad started sending money to Jerry Ruth and that's when we bought his car.”
The Flournoys cobbled enough spare change together (both were mechanics and Rodney is in his 25th year of being a fleet mechanic for Sparkletts) and campaigned a bit up and down the West Coast.
The years saw the team in several different Funny Car bodies and despite the effort, Flournoy never qualified for an NHRA race. He missed doing so by a mere one-thousandth of a second in Seattle in 1990.
Flournoy was also a regular competitor at the March Meet and fondly remembers one race in the late 1980s.
“I had my Funny Car, and raced an alcohol Funny Car and an alcohol dragster somewhere around ’87 or ’88,” he recalled. “I qualified all three and the alcohol Funny Car made it all the way to the semifinals.”
The key to keeping his Funny Car on track was match racing — where drivers were paid to show up and run, usually in a best two of three format.
But, by 1993, Flournoy could no longer keep up with the Joneses — or rather the Forces, Pedregons and et al — and he was done with trying to field his own team.
“All the corporate stuff started coming about and basically pushed the little guys out,” he said. “I could not compete with them. Match racing dried up. We made the majority of our money through match racing at Orange County, Sacramento and Fremont.”
Flournoy drove an alcohol dragster for a few years after that, then just concentrated on his work and raising a family.
But nitromethane still lurked in his blood and in 2014 he returned to the sport in a AA/Fuel Altered.
“A good friend of my dad’s, George Doty, pulled me back into it a few years after my dad passed away (2010),” he said. “He told me he had the race cars, needed somebody to work on them and drive them.”
Flournoy was back in the nitro game and once again having a ball racing with his family.
His oldest daughter, Thais, is a key member of his team — “My right-hand-woman,” he said, and his nephew, Ricky Fegan (his oldest sister’s son) is the tuner.
And, just like in the 1970s and 1980s, the Flournoy family operates on a very tight budget.
“We run a conservative operation,” he said. “We don’t like to hurt parts. We take the easy approach to it. But if there’s a situation where we have to lean on it we can but we take in mind our budget situation.”
Godzilla’s best run is a 6.12 at 220 mph — close enough to the 6.0 index to be competitive.
“It’s pretty easy on parts and we love it,” Flournoy said. “My nephew, he pays a lot of attention to detail. He’s a numbers guy and it really corresponds with tuning and stuff like that. That’s helped us quite a bit.”
There is nothing inexpensive about racing at any level, but putting nitro in the tank lightens a wallet like nothing else.
“It burns five to eight gallons a run and I just paid $1,740 for a drum (43 gallons),” Flournoy said with a laugh. “Isn’t that something?”
So, just like the old days, Flournoy scrimps, saves and gets help wherever he can to keep the operation running.
“We have people that help us out from time to time, and have built some pretty good relationships,” he said. “Some racers help us out too. There are good people out there who will help.”
And no matter how Flournoy does on the track this weekend, one can bet he'll have a good time off the track.
“We do the best we can do,” he said. “And I plan to do it for a long time.”
Then came that Flournoy laugh.
Yep, fun can be found in those pits.