 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Flournoy's in the nitro game, ready for March Meet

Rodney Flournoy

Rodney Flournoy burns out in his Fuel Altered car at the Hot Rod Reunion at Auto Club Famoso Raceway in 2019.

 Tom Macht / For The Californian

Just talking with Rodney Flournoy will lift your spirits.

A second-generation drag racer, Flournoy first drove a Funny Car at the tender age of 16.

Coronavirus Cases