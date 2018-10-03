The Bakersfield Condors open their 21st season of play, and fourth in the American Hockey League, Friday night against Stockton at Rabobank Arena.
The team has a new head coach in Jay Woodcroft and eight rookies on the opening night roster.
Here’s a brief look at five of the younger players — three rookies and two second-year pros — who are starting their second season in Bakersfield.
Tyler Benson
Hometown: Edmonton, Alberta
Age: 20
Position/No.: Left wing/16
Ht./Wt.: 6-0/192
Shoots: Left
Scouting report: Rookie was drafted by Edmonton in the second round of 2016 (32nd overall). Benson fought injuries that limited his playing time in juniors. But put up 69 points (27g, 42a) in 58 games in his final year with the Vancouver Giants in the WHL last season. He got his his first taste of pro hockey with five games for the Condors (three assists) late last season.
Coach Jay Woodcroft says: “Tyler is a young skilled player who, for the first time in a few years, is 100 percent healthy. He put a lot of work in the summertime to make sure that his body was where it needed to be. He got his health in order. He is a guy we expect production from, somebody who makes plays. Focal points for him going forward are continuing to work on playing with pace and being a solid defensive player as well. But his offense speaks for itself. Every level he’s ever played at he produced.”
Cooper Marody
Hometown: Brighton, Mich.
Age: 21
Position/No.: Center/20
Ht./Wt.: 6-0/190
Shoots: Right
Scouting report: Drafted in the sixth round by Philadelphia in 2015, the Oilers obtained his rights in a trade last March. Marody had a breakout year with the University of Michigan as a junior last season with 51 points (16g, 35a) in 40 games before signing a contract with the Oilers and coming to Bakersfield where he played three games (1g, 2a) with the Condors.
Coach Jay Woodcroft says: “A young skilled player. He plays in the middle of the rink. He has a real self confidence about his game in a good way. He is poised with the puck. He has a low panic point. His vision is his asset. For him to get to where he needs to get to, and to help our team here, he has to continue to work on professional habits away from the puck.”
Joe Gambardella
Hometown: Staten Island, N.Y.
Age: 24
Position/No.: Left wing/5
Ht./Wt.: 5-10/200
Shoots: Left
Scouting report: Undrafted, Gambardella signed a contract with the Oilers after finishing four years of play at the University of Massachusetts-Lowell in 2017. He led the River Hawks in scoring as a senior with 52 points. As a rookie with the Condors last year he took on a bigger role as the season progressed, scoring eight of his 13 goals over the final 17 games.
Coach Jay Woodcroft says: “A leader in in our dressing room. He is a lead-by-example type guy. He is all heart, work ethic, snot and will. He’s a guy that is going to, the way I would describe him is he’s a players’ player. Because he goes out and gives everything he has. You know at the end of the night Joseph Gambardella’s given 100 percent.”
Caleb Jones
Hometown: Dallas
Age: 21
Position/No.: Defense/3
Ht./Wt.: 6-1/195
Shoots: Left
Scouting report: Fourth round pick of the Oilers in 2015, Jones came to the Condors as a rookie last season off a strong final year of junior play. He also helped lead the U.S. to an under 20 World Junior Championship. His transition to the pro game was a bit of a struggle as he had just 15 points and was a minus-25.
Coach Jay Woodcroft says: “A young defenseman who showed up to camp in great shape. He showed well in Edmonton during rookie camp and main camp. He has some offensive skill to his game. There are some things defensively that he is going to continue to work on but he’s an exciting player for us on the backend.”
William Lagesson
Age: 22
Hometown: Gothenberg, Sweden
Position/No.: Defense/37
Ht./Wt.: 6-2/207
Shoots: Left
Scouting report: Drafted in the fourth round by Edmonton in 2014, Lagesson played two seasons at the University of Massachusetts-Amherst before beginning his pro career last season in the Swedish Elite League where he logged lots of ice time as a stay-at-home defender.
Coach Jay Woodcroft says: “An experienced stick-on-puck defender. Someone our staff feels comfortable putting on the ice in penalty kill situations, protecting leads, playing against the other teams’ top players. He’s a very trusted asset for us on the back.”
