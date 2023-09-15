Bakersfield High graduate Jake Varner is certainly no stranger to international competition, especially since he won a gold medal in wrestling at the 2012 London Olympics.
But this weekend Varner’s involvement on the mat will come on the sidelines, watching five of his wrestlers compete in the 2023 UWW World Championships in Belgrade, Serbia.
Varner has spent the past year as the head coach for the Nittany Lions Wrestling Club/Olympic Training Center, which has given him a chance to work with half of the 10 participants at the World Championships.
The list of entrants in the men’s freestyle competition includes Olympic and World Champions Kyle Snyder and David Taylor, along with Nick Lee, Zain Retherford and Kyle Dakewill.
The men's freestyle competition runs Saturday through Tuesday. The women's freestyle competition goes from Monday through Thursday, with the Greco-Roman competition running Thursday through Sunday.
The World Championships also serves as the first 2024 Olympic Games qualifying event. The top five wrestlers in each of the 18 Olympic weight classes will qualify their nation for Paris, France.
Varner was a two-time national champion at Iowa State, and has been an assistant coach at Penn State since 2016.
At BHS, Varner was a two-time undefeated state champion and became the first California wrestlers to pin every opponent from league, Divisionals, Masters and all six opponents at the state meet, while being unscored upon. During his time with the Drillers, he won 159 matches, with 132 coming by fall.
He is a member of several hall of fames, including inductions representing California, Bob Elias Kern County, Iowa State, Bakersfield High and, most recently, USA’s National Hall of Fame in June.