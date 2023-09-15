bcaba7b5-deec-4695-b5c9-8acbe2bffab8

Jake Varner at the NCAA wrestling final match in 2009

 Submitted photo

Bakersfield High graduate Jake Varner is certainly no stranger to international competition, especially since he won a gold medal in wrestling at the 2012 London Olympics.

But this weekend Varner’s involvement on the mat will come on the sidelines, watching five of his wrestlers compete in the 2023 UWW World Championships in Belgrade, Serbia.

