Five Kern County girls wrestlers advance to quarterfinal at CIF State Championships

Five area girls wrestlers went 2-0 on the first day of the CIF State wrestling championships to advance to Friday’s quarterfinals at Mechanics Bank Arena.
A pair of Ridgeview seniors, Maliya Castillo and Monique Bravo Lerena led the way, posting pins in each of their matches.
At 170 pounds, Castillo pinned Valentina Ortega of Galt in her first match at 3:06, and then won by fall at 5:24 over Mia Delgado of South El Monte to move into the final eight.
The No. 4 seed will face No. 5 Haley Gumpfer of Orangevale-Casa Roble on Friday afternoon with a chance to make the semifinals.
Bravo Lerena trailed 2-0 in the second period when she pinned Karen Garcia of Riverside-Norte Vista at the 4:28 mark of the match to move into the 235-pound quarterfinals. The Wolf Pack standout, the No. 8 seed, needed just 1:38 to win by fall against Colfax’s Amber Guglielmi in her opener. She will now face the division’s top seed, Annika Miles of Elk Grove.
Frontier’s Jacqueline Hernandez (111), Bakersfield High’s Ce’Ariah Sands (137) and Naomi Roby of Golden Valley (189) also moved into the top eight.
Hernandez, the No. 6 seed, scored a fall victory at just 53 seconds in her opener against Jennifer Reyes of Elk Grove-Franklin and then followed up with a 6-0 decision over Samantha Rivera of Covina-Northview. She will now face No. 3 Anaya Falcon of Walnut.
Sands, the No. 5 seed, won by fall in her first-round match over Jolene Juarez of Corona-Centennial at 1:47 and then posted a hard-fought 10-8 victory over Amy Gray of Santa Cruz-Harbor. She will face No. 4 Reyna Montenegro of Menifee-Paloma Valley in the quarterfinals.
Roby, the No. 6 seed, is the only one of three area wrestlers that were seeded at 189 to make it out of the first round. No. 5 Myles Medrano, the Central Section Masters champion, was upset in her first round match, as was No. 7 Gracie Lane of Centennial.
Medrano was pinned at 2:24 by unseeded Gisselle Macias of Riverside-Hillcrest, while Lane lost a close decision to Galilea Garcia of Montebello-Schurr. Lane had just tied the match at 6 with a reversal, but 17 second later, Garcia scored a point for an escape and held on the final 20 seconds for the victory.
Roby scored a 9-7 decision over Juliana Matias of Moreno Valley-Clayton Valley in her first match and then pinned Brianna Hernandez of Sacramento-McClatchy at 3:51 to advance in the championship round. She will bow face No. 3 Casey Rankin of Orangevale-Casa Roble.
Here's a look at how Kern County's girls wrestlers fared on Day 1 of the CIF State Championships:
Girls wrestling
101
Monee Cordero, Bakersfield, soph. (1-1): Wrestling in second round of Consolation bracket.
Thursday’s matches: Won by fall at 0:39 over Maria Alvarez of Wilmington-Banning. Lost by fall at 1:28 to top-seeded Briana Gonzalez of El Monte-Arroyo.
Friday’s first match: vs. winner of Catherine Zheng of Mission San Jose and Cloe Kitagawa of Aliso Viejo-Aliso Niguel
106
Yasenia Navejas, Ridgeview, jr.: Injury forfeit (knee).
111
Jacqueline Hernandez, Frontier, sr. (2-0): No. 6 seed reached the quarterfinals.
Thursday’s matches: Won by fall at 0:53 over Jennifer Reyes of Elk Grove-Franklin; Won by 6-0 decision over Samantha Rivera of Covina-Northview.
Friday’s first match: vs. No. 3 Anaya Falcon of Walnut.
121
Elisa Velasco Garcia, Highland, jr. (1-1): Wrestling in second round of Consolation bracket.
Thursday’s matches: Won by 9-2 decision over Cassady Lopez of Napa-Vintage. Lost to No. 4 Luiza Nogueira of Lake-Balboa-Birmingham by fall at 2:44.
Friday’s first match: vs. winner of Chloe Solla of Benicia and Makenzie Shaw of Chico.
126
Kaydence Boyd, Highland, jr. (1-1): Wrestling in second round of Consolation bracket.
Thursday’s matches: Won by fall over Kylie Lang of Fullerton-Sunny Hills. Lost by fall at 3:47 to Amadee Garcia of Yuba City.
Friday’s first match: vs. the winner of Paige Beales of Ramona and Alana Watkins of Los Banos.
Yasmine Scherer, North, sr. (1-1): Wrestling in second round of Consolation bracket.
Thursday’s matches: Won by fall at 1:11 over Alondra Juarez of Salinas-Alisal. Lost by fall at 5:09 to No. 3 Esperanza Dorantes of San Dimas.
Friday’s first match: vs. the winner of Mikayla Marquez of Castro Valley and Kayla Melcher of Menlo-Atherton.
137
Ce’Ariah Sands, Bakersfield, jr. (2-0): No. 5 seed reached the quarterfinals.
Thursday’s matches: Won by fall over Jolene Juarez of Corona-Centennial. Won a 10-8 decision over Amy Gray of Santa Cruz-Harbor.
Friday’s first match: vs. No. 4 Reyna Montenegro of Menifee-Paloma Valley.
Yazmine Perez, Mira Monte, sr. (0-1): Wrestling in Consolation first round.
Thursday’s match: Lost by fall at 3:31 to No. 2 Taydem Khamjoi of Stockton-Cesar Chavez.
Friday’s match: vs. Juliana Sanchez of Carson.
143
Estella Rodriguez, Foothill, sr. (0-1): Wrestling in Consolation first round.
Thursday’s match: Lost a 5-2 decision to No. 7 Mariz Soliman of Lake Elsinore-Temescal Canyon.
Friday’s first match: vs. Athena Calderon of San Leandro.
150
Autumn Joven, East, fr. (0-1): Wrestling in Consolation first round.
Thursday’s match: Lost by fall at 5:33 to Cora Cost of San Francisco-Lowell.
Friday’s first match: vs. Angela Milojkovic of Palm Desert.
170
Maliya Castillo, Ridgeview (2-0), senior: No. 4 seed advanced to the quarterfinals.
Thursday’s matches: Won by fall at 3:06 over Valentina Ortega of Galt. Won by fall at 5:24 over Mia Delgado of South El Monte.
Friday’s first match: vs. No. 5 Haley Gumpfer of Orangevale-Casa Roble.
189
Myles Medrano, Foothill, sr. (0-1): No. 5 seed wrestling in Consolation first round.
Thursday’s match: Lost by fall at 2:24 to Gisselle Macias of Riverside-Hillcrest.
Friday’s first match: vs. Jessica Mendieta of Napa-Vintage.
Gracie Lane, Centennial, sr. (0-1): No. 7 seed wrestling in Consolation first round.
Thursday’s match: Lost a 7-6 decision to Galilea Garcia of Montebello-Schurr.
Friday’s first match: vs. Alison Richter of Woodside.
Naomi Roby, Golden Valley, jr. (2-0): No. 6 seed advanced to the quarterfinals.
Thursday’s matches: Won a 9-7 decision over Juliana Matias of Moreno Valley-Canyon Springs. Won by fall at 3:51 over Brianna Hernandez of Sacramento-McClatchy.
Friday’s first match: vs. No. 3 Casey Rankin of Orangevale-Casa Roble.
Camila Caggianelli, Ridgeview, sr. (0-1): Injury forfeit (ankle).
235
Monique Bravo Lerena, Ridgeview, sr. (2-0): No. 8 Advanced to the quarterfinals.
Thursday’s matches: Won by fall at 1:38 over Amber Guglielmi of Colfax to advance to the round of 16 at 235. Won by fall at 4:28 over Karen Garcia of Riverside-Norte Vista.
Friday’s first match: vs. top-seeded Annika Miles of Elk Grove.