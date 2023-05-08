Garces honored five seniors signing National Letters of Intent in the campus gymnasium on Wednesday. All five were BVarsity All-Area nominees, including Kaydence Boyd (eighth at the CIF State wrestling Championships) and Kylee Limpias, a three-time section doubles champion who helped the Rams win two D-I girls tennis team titles.
Five Garces seniors sign with colleges
- The Bakersfield Californian
