Five Garces seniors sign with colleges

Garces honored five seniors signing National Letters of Intent in the campus gymnasium on Wednesday. All five were BVarsity All-Area nominees, including Kaydence Boyd (eighth at the CIF State wrestling Championships) and Kylee Limpias, a three-time section doubles champion who helped the Rams win two  D-I girls tennis team titles.

