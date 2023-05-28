Five area baseball and softball teams will continue their collective seasons on Tuesday, earning berths into the Southern California Regional playoffs.
Of the five, only the Bakersfield Christian baseball team will play at home.
The Eagles, the Central Section Division II champions, earned the No. 2 seed in Division III and will host Long Beach Poly at 4 p.m. Tuesday.
Centennial, which stunned Clovis-Buchanan with a late three-run homer on Saturday to win the Division I baseball title, are the No. 7 seed in Division II and will travel to play No. 2 West Covina-South Hills in a 2 p.m. game on Tuesday.
Three softball teams, including Central Section Division V champion Boron and D-VI titlist South High, will play on the road on Tuesday, along with D-II runner-up Frontier.
The Bobcats and Spartans each were given a No. 7 seed. Boron will play at No. 2 San Fernando in D-IV and South will be at No. 2 Ontario in D-V.
The Titans are the No. 5 seed in Division III and will play at No. 4 Carson. All three softball games are scheduled to start at 4 p.m. Tuesday.
The winners of all five games will advance to Thursday’s regional semifinals, with the finals slated to play on Saturday at the higher seeds' field.