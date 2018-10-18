Kern County
LAKE ISABELLA: The bite on crappie from three-quarter pound to a little better than a pound continues to be good for boat and float tube anglers fishing in 20 to 30 feet of water with small jigs and minnows. The catfish action is fair with most of the fish from two to four pounds showing on shad, clams, Triple S Channel Catfish Bait (Sonny’s), and cut baits doused with scent also producing. The bluegill are best in less than 10 feet of water on meal worms or wax worms, and the Boulder Gulch area has been particularly good. A few bass continue to show in 12 to 25 feet of water on drop-shot plastics, but a few on cranks or topwater early and late in the day. The carp bite remains inconsistent, but still fair on dough baits. For fishing information: Bob’s Bait 661-833-8657 or www.bobsbaitbucket.com, North Fork Marina at 760-376-1812, or Cope’s Tackle and Rod Shop at 661-679-6351 or www.tackleandrod.com.
KERN RIVER: There has been good trout action on the upper river. There were DFW trout plant last week on sections 4, 5, and 6, and there were plants three weeks ago in these same areas. Plants in the same sections are also slated for the week of Oct. 21-27. A lot of the fish have been into the 12 to 13-inch range. The best bite has been on crickets, nightcrawlers, and salmon eggs. Fly anglers continue having decent action on wild fish in the low flows, especially in the upper reaches of the roadside water and up into the wild trout water past the Kernville bridge. The lower river flows have dropped again and the bite has been good on bass with nightcrawlers or plastic worms. The catfish action has also been pretty good in the pools on clams and nightcrawlers. Information: Kern River Fly Shop 760-376-2040 or (www.kernriverflyfishing.com) or Gateway Market 760-376-2424.
AQUEDUCT NEAR TAFT: There continues to be a fair number of stripers showing on topwater and near surface baits like Flukes or Gitzits with a decent number of keeper fish being caught. The bait bite is as good with blood and lug worms the best baits, and the weed problem is slowly getting better. The catfish bite is fair and improving on shard, sardines, anchovies, blood worms, chicken liver, and Wussy Bait. Anglers are reminded the limit on stripers is two fish greater than 18 inches, while the largemouth limit is five fish. Information: Bob’s Bait 661-833-8657 or www.bobsbaitbucket.com or Cope’s Tackle and Rod Shop at 661-679-6351 or www.tackleandrod.com.
MILL CREEK PARK AND CANAL: A few catfish showing on cut baits or nightcrawlers, especially morning and evening. A few carp also being caught on dough baits and Powder Bait.
RIVER WALK PARK LAKE: The bluegill and carp action remains pretty fair as the warm weather hangs on. Bluegill are best on wax worms with meal worms the next best. Carp are best on Powder Bait or Wussy Bait and other dough baits. Slow other species with only an occasional bass being caught on plastics and Senkos early morning or late evening. Information Bob’s Bait 661-833-8657.
HART PARK LAKE: The bluegill bite remains a very good bet with the best acion on wax worms, meal worms, and nightcrawler pieces. A few bass are also showing very early in the morning or at night on reaction baits, mostly topwater and jerkbaits. The morning, evening, and night bite on catfish has been stayed pretty fair for anglers fly-lining cut baits. The carp bite is fair on Powder Bait, Wussy Bait, or other dough baits.
TRUXTUN LAKE: The bluegill and carp bites remain fair to good, and a few bass to three-plus pounds have been reported in the past week. Bluegill have been best on wax worms, meal worms, or nightcrawler pieces, while the carp are best on dough baits. Bass are best on reaction bait, plastics, or nightcrawlers.
MING LAKE: Continues good bluegill action on meal worms or wax worms, and the bass action has been fair on plastics, nightcrawlers, and reaction baits morning and late afternoon. The carp are fair on Powder Bait or Wussy Bait. The dawn, dusk, and night catfish bite has also continued to be pretty good, especially for anglers fishing super meal worms or cut baits in combination with nightcrawlers.
BRITE LAKE: There crappie bite remains fair to good for float tubers fishing deeper water off the launch ramp, mostly on small jigs tipped with meals. There have been lots of 10 to 12-inch fish reported again in the past week. There also continues to be an excellent bite on small bass from six to 10 inches on small lures and garlic nightcrawlers with topwater action early and late in the day. Also fair to good action on bluegill on small baits like meal worms and jigs, and the odd catfish continues to show.
BUENA VISTA LAKES: There continues to be a good bite on bluegill up to hand-sized with an occasional bigger fish. The best action is on wax worms and meal worms. There is a fair bite on smaller catfish, mostly on nightcrawlers, chicken liver, with a few on shad. The carp are fair to good on Powder Bait and Wussy Bait but getting little pressure. Bass are fair at best, but some are showing along the weed edges on plastics and most are small. Fishing information: Bob’s Bait 661-833-8657 or www.bobsbaitbucket.com or Cope’s Tackle and Rod Shop at 661-679-6351 or www.tackleandrod.com.
WOOLLOMES LAKE: No reports.
SUCCESS LAKE: This bite has slowed a little from previous weeks, but the action is still fair to good for crappie and bass. Still some 10-plus fish days for the bass anglers fishing smaller plastics fished drop-shot and split-shot style. Most of the bass are in the two-pound range but a few to five pounds are showing in this bite. The crappie are decent fish around three-quarter pound to a pound and the action is mostly on small minnows with some on jigs. Bluegill are fair on red worms, wax worms, and meal worms, mostly fished under a bobber. Also a few catfish showing on cut baits and dip baits. The water level has dropped enough that the main ramp is not being used, and anglers are launched at Lure Point. Information: Sequoia Fishing Company at 559-539-5626, www.sequoiafishingcompany.com or Cope’s Tackle and Rod Shop at 661-679-6351 or www.tackleandrod.com.
KAWEAH LAKE: The water level continues to drop, but there continues to be a pretty fair bass bite on plastics and small swimbaits, but the fish are mostly in deeper water except early and late in the day. The bluegill bite remains good, and the catfish bite has been pretty fair. Information: Sierra Sporting Goods at 559-592-5212.
