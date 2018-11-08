LAKE ISABELLA: The water level is again very low, but the catfish action remains fair to good with most of the fish from two to four pounds. They are showing on mackerel, super meal worms, shad, clams, Triple S Channel Catfish Bait (Sonny’s), and cut baits doused with scent. Cats to 10-plus pounds have been reported in this bite. The bite on crappie from three-quarter pound to a little better than a pound has continued to be good for boat and float tube anglers fishing in 20 to 30 feet of water with small jigs and minnows, especially in the French Gulch area. Fewer bluegill this week, but the bite is still fair on on meal worms or wax worms, and the Boulder Gulch area has been the best bet. A few bass continue to show in 12 to 25 feet of water on drop-shot plastics.
KERN RIVER: The trout bite remains slow to fair with the most recent plant two weeks ago in sections 4, 5, and 6. There were plants in the same stretches four and six weeks ago. A lot of the fish have been into the 12 to 13-inch range. The best bite has been on crickets, nightcrawlers, and salmon eggs. Fly anglers continue having decent action on wild fish in the low flows, especially in the upper reaches of the roadside water and up into the wild trout water past the Kernville bridge. The lower river flows are very low and the bite has been fair to good on bass with nightcrawlers or plastic worms. The catfish action has also been pretty fair in the pools on clams and nightcrawlers.
AQUEDUCT NEAR TAFT: The striped bass bite has been fair to good and the moss problem is subsiding, but still a problem. The fish are showing on Flukes and Gitzit-type lures in good numbers. Not many keeper fish, but great volume. The largemouth bass bite has also been good on the same baits. The catfish bite is fair on shad, sardines, anchovies, blood worms, chicken liver, and Wussy Bait. Anglers are reminded the limit on stripers is two fish greater than 18 inches. The largemouth limit is five fish.
MILL CREEK PARK AND CANAL: A few catfish showing on cut baits or nightcrawlers, especially morning and evening. A few carp also being caught on dough baits and Powder Bait.
RIVER WALK PARK LAKE: The bluegill and carp action remains pretty fair. Bluegill are best on wax worms with meal worms the next best. Carp are best on Powder Bait or Wussy Bait and other dough baits.
HART PARK LAKE: The bluegill bite remains a good bet with the best acion on wax worms, meal worms, and nightcrawler pieces. A few bass are also showing very early in the morning or at night on reaction baits. The morning, evening, and night bite on catfish has been stayed pretty fair for anglers fly-lining cut baits. The carp bite is fair on Powder Bait, Wussy Bait, or other dough baits.
TRUXTUN LAKE: Light fishing pressure. The bluegill and carp bites remain fair to good, and a few bass to three pounds have been reported. Bluegill have been best on wax worms, meal worms, or nightcrawler pieces, while the carp are best on dough baits. Bass are best on reaction bait, plastics, or nightcrawlers.
MING LAKE: Continues good bluegill action on meal worms or wax worms, and the bass action has been fair on plastics, nightcrawlers, and reaction baits morning and late afternoon. The carp are fair on Powder Bait or Wussy Bait. Catfish best on super meal worms, but the action is fair, at best but an eight pounder was reported this past week.
BRITE LAKE: There continues to be a good bite on small bass from six to 10 inches on small lures and garlic nightcrawlers with topwater action early and late in the day. There crappie bite remains fair to good for float tubers fishing deeper water off the launch ramp, mostly on small jigs tipped with meals. Also fair to good action on bluegill on small baits like meal worms and jigs, and the odd catfish continues to show.
BUENA VISTA LAKES: The Taft Chamber of Commerce Trout Derby is slated for Nov. 17. Entry fee is $20 for adults and $10 for kids 13 and younger. Registration forms available at the lake, Cope’s Tackle and Rod Shop, and Bob’s Bait Bucket. The lake is expected to be heavily planted just before the derby. There continues to be a fair to good bite on bluegill up to hand-sized with an occasional bigger fish. The best action is on wax worms and meal worms. There is a fair bite on smaller catfish, mostly on nightcrawlers, chicken liver, with a few on shad. The carp are fair to good on Powder Bait and Wussy Bait but getting little pressure. Bass are fair at best.
WOOLLOMES LAKE: No reports.
The fishing report is provided by the Outdoors News Service. To provide information to ONS call (909) 887-3444, email odwriter@verizon.net, or visit OutdoorNewsService.com. Have you or a family member had a successful fishing or hunting trip lately and want to share it with the community? The Californian is interested in publishing your fishing or hunting photos on its weekly outdoors page. Photos, which must be recent, can be e-mailed to sports_staff@bakersfield.com or mailed to the Bakersfield Californian Sports Department, Outdoors photos, PO Bin 440 Bakersfield, CA 93302. Please include names, ages, dates, location, type and size of fish, type of bait (or hunting details) and a way to contact you. Photos cannot be returned. Submissions without complete information and/or of low reproduction quality will not be run.
