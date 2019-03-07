KERN COUNTY
LAKE ISABELLA: Very light fishing pressure with the weather, but there are still a few bass showing on plastics or jigs, mostly in deeper water, with jigging spoons working on suspended fish. Silver Buddies have been the hot spoon. There are also still some crappie showing around most marinas on live minnows, and the catfish bite has been slow to fair in the French Gulch area on mackerel, clams, shad, and dip baits. There will be a closure to fishing in the area around the auxiliary dam on weekdays for work, but the area is open on weekends and for the whole upcoming trout derby. For fishing information: Bob’s Bait 661-833-8657 or www.bobsbaitbucket.com, North Fork Marina at 760-376-1812, or Cope’s Tackle and Rod Shop at 661-679-6351 or www.tackleandrod.com.
KERN RIVER: Trout were planted in Sections 4, 5, and 6 (upper river) two and four weeks ago. Next plants in two weeks. The bite has been slow on crickets, nightcrawlers, and salmon eggs. Runoff flows in the upper peaks at nearly 10,000 cfs on Wednesday because of heavy rains, and the clarity and water level has been variable. Fly-fishing for wild fish has also been tough with the best action on small nymphs fished in deeper runs, especially in the upper reaches of the roadside water and up into the wild trout water past the Johnsondale bridge. The lower river flows are still low except right after storms. The bite has been very slow on bass with a only a few on nightcrawlers or plastic worms. No DFW plants slated for the lower river this winter season. The catfish action has been very slow in the pools on clams and nightcrawlers. Information: Kern River Fly Shop 760-376-2040 or (www.kernriverflyfishing.com) or Gateway Market 760-376-2424.
AQUEDUCT NEAR TAFT: The bite on small stripers remains fair, but overall little pressure. Flukes (pearl with a chartreuse tail), live minnows, or blood/lug worms are getting the fish. Catfish are slow with a few on shad, sardines, anchovies, blood worms, chicken liver, and Wussy Bait. Anglers are reminded the limit on stripers is two fish greater than 18 inches, while the largemouth limit is five fish. Information: Bob’s Bait 661-833-8657 or www.bobsbaitbucket.com or Cope’s Tackle and Rod Shop at 661-679-6351 or www.tackleandrod.com.
MILL CREEK PARK AND CANAL: Very slow, no reports of catfish or carp this week. Almost no one fishing.
RIVER WALK PARK LAKE: Trout were planted this week by the DFW and a 2,000-pound private plant will go in for the 8th Annual Bakersfield Firefighter’s Trout Fishing Derby and pancake breakfast to be held here from 6 a.m. to Noon, Saturday. Entry fee is $20. Lowest numbered tagged trout will be worth $1,000, and 25 tagged fish will be planted and there will be trophy fish to eight pounds. Information Bob’s Bait 661-833-8657.
HART PARK LAKE: Very slow fishing with very little fishing pressure due to weather and cold. The DFW is expected to plant trout next week. All the other species are very slow. Water level is very low.
TRUXTUN LAKE: Little change with light fishing pressure, and a fair bass bite on plastics and cranks between weather fronts. Other species slow, but a few crappie on small minnows.
MING LAKE: DFW trout plant on Monday this week, and that plant has perked the trout bite. Best action on a variety of PowerBait with garlic and Mice Tails. A few bass have been reported on live minnows and plastics. No crappie reported. The bluegill, catfish, and carp are all slow.
BRITE LAKE: More snow is likely this weekend, but the few anglers have been fishing are still seeing a few crappie. No other reports.
BUENA VISTA LAKES: Trout plant two weeks ago, but a few fish continue to show because of little pressure since the plant. Best action has been on chartreuse PowerBait with fewer fish on Mice Tails this week. Most have been one to two pounds. Very few crappie reports, and the bluegill, carp, and bass bites are very slow. Fishing information: Bob’s Bait 661-833-8657 or www.bobsbaitbucket.com or Cope’s Tackle and Rod Shop at 661-679-6351 or www.tackleandrod.com.
WOOLLOMES LAKE: No reports.
SUCCESS LAKE: The bite here has continued to be slow, but a few more bass are showing on smaller plastics fished drop-shot and split-shot style in deeper water, also some suspended fish on jigging spoons or ice jigs. Most of the bass are in the two-pound range. The crappie are getting little pressure but a few continue to be caught on small minnows. Bluegill very slow and few catfish reported. Information: Sequoia Fishing Company at 559-539-5626, www.sequoiafishingcompany.com or Cope’s Tackle and Rod Shop at 661-679-6351 or www.tackleandrod.com.
KAWEAH LAKE: The action remains slow with little fishing pressure. A few bass reported in the past week. This is mostly a deeper-water bite. No reports of other species. Information: Sierra Sporting Goods at 559-592-5212.
The fishing report is provided by the Outdoors News Service. To provide information to ONS call (909) 887-3444, email odwriter@verizon.net, or visit OutdoorNewsService.com. Have you or a family member had a successful fishing or hunting trip lately and want to share it with the community? The Californian is interested in publishing your fishing or hunting photos on its weekly outdoors page. Photos, which must be recent, can be e-mailed to sports_staff@bakersfield.com or mailed to the Bakersfield Californian Sports Department, Outdoors photos, 3700 Pegasus Drive Bakersfield, CA 93308. Please include names, ages, dates, location, type and size of fish, type of bait (or hunting details) and a way to contact you. Photos cannot be returned. Submissions without complete information and/or of low reproduction quality will not be run.
