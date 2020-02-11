Well, after two plus days and 36 games at five different gymnasiums around town, the semifinals for the first South Yosemite Conference basketball championships are set.
And with few exceptions, things have gone pretty much as expected. Six of the top eight seeds still have a chance at the title at North High.
The two outliers? Both from the host school, where the No. 5 Stars boys squad defeated No. 4 Independence, 58-41, and the girls team slipped past Ridgeview 59-54 to reach the SYC’s version of the Final Four.
The top-seeded Bakersfield High boys and girls teams also reached their respective semifinals. The Drillers, who defeated No. 8 Stockdale, 57-44, will face North in the second boys semifinal. Tip-off is slated for 8 p.m. Wednesday at North.
In the other boys semifinal, No. 2 Bakersfield Christian and No. 3 Garces will meet at 5 p.m. The Eagles beat No. 7 Liberty 65-55 to reach the semis. The Rams defeated No. 6 Centennial, 68-65.
In the girls bracket, BHS will play No. 4 Liberty at 6:30 p.m. The Drillers defeated No. 8 East 54-31, while the Patriots advanced with a 48-37 win over No. 12 Highland.
In the other semifinal, the No. 11 Stars girls will face No. 2 Tehachapi at 3:30 p.m. North, which upset No. 3 Frontier in Monday’s opening round, defeated No. 14 Ridgeview on Tuesday, 59-54.
The championship is scheduled for Thursday night. The girls title game will start at 6 p.m., followed by the boys championship at 7:30 p.m.
