With the high school football season set to start on Thursday, Kern County schools had one final tune-up with scrimmages throughout the area this week.
It was the first chance for coaches to see their respective teams matchup against other squads and has provided an opportunity for local officials to fine-tune their skills.
Defending CIF State 1-A champion Liberty was in action on Friday night, hosting Fresno-Bullard. The Patriots have won five straight league titles and haven't lost to a county opponent since 2017.
Liberty's South Yosemite River League foe Garces scrimmaged Kennedy on Thursday night. The Rams are expected to challenge the Patriots this season, while the Thunderbirds are fresh off the school's first South Sequoia League title and fourth Central Section championship.