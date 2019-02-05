Boys basketball

Bakersfield 68, Liberty 61

At Liberty

BHS (18-6, 10-0): Whatley 12, Geary 11, Bikakis 12, Revecho 6, Olivas 8, Henry 8, Ackerman 7, McGee 2, Reaves 2.

LHS (16-12, 7-3): Stewart 2, Rigby 5, Hill 16, Smith 2, O’Connell 2, Gonzalez 14, Campbell 6, Batten 6, Ochoa 5, Medrano 2.

Garces 73, Stockdale 64

GHS (16-13, 6-4 SWYL): Sakowski 20, D’Amato 3, Hatten 8, McMurtrey 6, Cinquemani 12, Sill 2, Reed 3, Egbe 2, Hughes 15, Torres 2

Shafter 62, Wasco 41

WHS: Lopen, Romero 7, Perez 13, Chavez 8, Watkins 9, Cordova 2.

Other scores

Centennial 67, Frontier 64

Chavez 83, Kennedy 72

Girls basketball

Shafter 55, Wasco 36

SHS (16-7, 8-4 SSL: Birrueta 10, Hanner 2, Guerrero 4, Uribe 3, Ortiz 3, Eighmy 3, Al. Perez 18, Ab. Perez 6, Chacon 4, Lindsey 2.

JV: SHS d. WHS; FS: SHS d. WHS

Garces 81, Stockdale 62

SHS (10-5, 3-7): Jennings 28 (10 rebounds, 4 blocks, 4 steals), Nommensen 7 (14 rebounds), Dzames 7, Tate 6, Burris 4, Exarchoulakos 3, Johnson 3.

Other scores

Frontier 64, Centennial 17

Boys soccer

Garces 2, Stockdale 0

At Garces; Halftime: 0-0

GHS 20-2-4 (7-2-1) Goals: Hall, Cisneros. Assists: Halevy, Ekpemogu. Saves: Tiscareno 4.

SHS 10-10-4 (6-3-1). Saves 9

JV: SHS 1, GHS 0

Liberty 5, Bakersfield 0

LHS (12-6-4, 6-3-1):” Goals: Nilsson, Castrejon 2, Fernandez, Valderrama. Assists: Bustamante, Valderrama, Fernandez, Pineda, Quezada. Saves: Maxwell 4, Nilsson 3.

BHSL Saves: O’Connor 6, Valencia 6.

Girls soccer

Liberty 1, Bakersfield 0

LHS: Goal: Heck. Assist: Flores.

Other scores

Kennedy 1, Chavez 0

Frontier 1, Centennial 0

Garces 2, Stockdale 1

