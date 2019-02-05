Boys basketball
Bakersfield 68, Liberty 61
At Liberty
BHS (18-6, 10-0): Whatley 12, Geary 11, Bikakis 12, Revecho 6, Olivas 8, Henry 8, Ackerman 7, McGee 2, Reaves 2.
LHS (16-12, 7-3): Stewart 2, Rigby 5, Hill 16, Smith 2, O’Connell 2, Gonzalez 14, Campbell 6, Batten 6, Ochoa 5, Medrano 2.
Garces 73, Stockdale 64
GHS (16-13, 6-4 SWYL): Sakowski 20, D’Amato 3, Hatten 8, McMurtrey 6, Cinquemani 12, Sill 2, Reed 3, Egbe 2, Hughes 15, Torres 2
Shafter 62, Wasco 41
WHS: Lopen, Romero 7, Perez 13, Chavez 8, Watkins 9, Cordova 2.
Other scores
Centennial 67, Frontier 64
Chavez 83, Kennedy 72
Girls basketball
Shafter 55, Wasco 36
SHS (16-7, 8-4 SSL: Birrueta 10, Hanner 2, Guerrero 4, Uribe 3, Ortiz 3, Eighmy 3, Al. Perez 18, Ab. Perez 6, Chacon 4, Lindsey 2.
JV: SHS d. WHS; FS: SHS d. WHS
Garces 81, Stockdale 62
SHS (10-5, 3-7): Jennings 28 (10 rebounds, 4 blocks, 4 steals), Nommensen 7 (14 rebounds), Dzames 7, Tate 6, Burris 4, Exarchoulakos 3, Johnson 3.
Other scores
Frontier 64, Centennial 17
Boys soccer
Garces 2, Stockdale 0
At Garces; Halftime: 0-0
GHS 20-2-4 (7-2-1) Goals: Hall, Cisneros. Assists: Halevy, Ekpemogu. Saves: Tiscareno 4.
SHS 10-10-4 (6-3-1). Saves 9
JV: SHS 1, GHS 0
Liberty 5, Bakersfield 0
LHS (12-6-4, 6-3-1):” Goals: Nilsson, Castrejon 2, Fernandez, Valderrama. Assists: Bustamante, Valderrama, Fernandez, Pineda, Quezada. Saves: Maxwell 4, Nilsson 3.
BHSL Saves: O’Connor 6, Valencia 6.
Girls soccer
Liberty 1, Bakersfield 0
LHS: Goal: Heck. Assist: Flores.
Other scores
Kennedy 1, Chavez 0
Frontier 1, Centennial 0
Garces 2, Stockdale 1
