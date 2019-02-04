Boys basketball

Taft 61, Wasco 38

WHS (8-10, 5-6 SSL): Lopez 4, Romero 12, Perez 18, Salgado 4.

THS (16-7, 9-2): Smith 2, Van roekel 2, Jeffries 6, Banner 2, Massey 4, Reimers 5, Mcafee 2, Silva 6, Self 21, Terrell 7.

JV: WHS d. THS; FS: THS d. WHS.

Foothill 55, Bakersfield Christian 49

BCHS (19-6): Taylor 6, Marantos 4, Henderson 20, Yurosek 3, Waller 14, Latu 2.

FHS (14-11): Valdez 5, Seales 11 (7 assts), Stingley 12 (17 rebs), Phillips 16, Turner 11 (12 rebs).

JV: BCHS 41, FHS 37. FS: FHS 38, BCHS 31

Other scores

McFarland 77, Arvin 45

Girls basketball

Scores

Taft 57, Wasco 38

McFarland 86, Arvin 58

Kennedy 43, Shafter 42

Boys soccer

Stockdale 5, Frontier 1

Halftime: 3-0

SHS (6-2-1 SWYL)—Goals: Page 2, Connelly, Maher, Josue Mendoza. Assists: Phillips 2, De Luz. Saves: Persel 4.

