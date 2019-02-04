Boys basketball
Taft 61, Wasco 38
WHS (8-10, 5-6 SSL): Lopez 4, Romero 12, Perez 18, Salgado 4.
THS (16-7, 9-2): Smith 2, Van roekel 2, Jeffries 6, Banner 2, Massey 4, Reimers 5, Mcafee 2, Silva 6, Self 21, Terrell 7.
JV: WHS d. THS; FS: THS d. WHS.
Foothill 55, Bakersfield Christian 49
BCHS (19-6): Taylor 6, Marantos 4, Henderson 20, Yurosek 3, Waller 14, Latu 2.
FHS (14-11): Valdez 5, Seales 11 (7 assts), Stingley 12 (17 rebs), Phillips 16, Turner 11 (12 rebs).
JV: BCHS 41, FHS 37. FS: FHS 38, BCHS 31
Other scores
McFarland 77, Arvin 45
Girls basketball
Scores
Taft 57, Wasco 38
McFarland 86, Arvin 58
Kennedy 43, Shafter 42
Boys soccer
Stockdale 5, Frontier 1
Halftime: 3-0
SHS (6-2-1 SWYL)—Goals: Page 2, Connelly, Maher, Josue Mendoza. Assists: Phillips 2, De Luz. Saves: Persel 4.
