Baseball

Terrio Therapy Spring Classic

Stockdale 10, Tehachapi 3

At Stockdale; W: King (1-0). L: Thompson (0-1). 2B: Sheedy (S). 3B: Sykes (S). HR: Neal (S). W-L: SHS (4-1), THS (1-4). Notes: SHS (Jordan Neal 4-4, 3R; Cade Sheedy 2-4, 2RBI; Owen Nagel 2-3, 2RBI; Adolph Sykes 2-3, 2R; Carson King retired last 12 batters, 7Ks, 0H. JV: SHS d. THS. Stockdale to face Frontier in tournament in championship game, 7 p.m. today at Sam Lynn Ballpark.

Softball

Highland 5, Bakersfield Christian 3

W: Solis. L: Smith. 2B (BCHS) Reed, Smith; (HHS): Moreno, Campos; 3B (BCHS). Notes (BCHS): Lazaro 2-4, 2R; (HHS): Solis 7IP, 5K, 0W; Campos, 2R.

Boys tennis

West 9, Frontier 0

At Frontier

SINGLES: Contreaes, W, d. Howard 6-0, 6-1; DeJesus, W, d. Molina 6-1, 4-6, 10-4; May, W, d. Chung 6-0, 6-1; Ojeda, W, d. Mallabo 6-0, 6-1; Secreto, W, d. Ford 6-3, 6-4; Villa, W, d. Tolenbion 6-3, 6-1

DOUBLES: May-Ojeda, W, d. Howard-Molina 8-7; Villa-Kim, W, d. Mayo-Brant 8-2; Secreto-Acevedo, W, d. Dayahan-Stark 8-0.

W-L: WHS 3-0; FHS 1-1

JV: WHS d. FHS 6-3

