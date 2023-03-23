 Skip to main content
Father-and-son duo unites on BC men's tennis team

Playing exclusively on the road for a long stretch isn’t ideal for any team. It’s especially inconvenient, though, when a team has a player who can only take part in home matches — on account of being a full-time optometrist who moonlights as a junior college tennis player.

Such is the plight of Dr. Son Nguyen, a freshman on the Bakersfield College men’s tennis team. Nguyen enrolled in some online criminal justice and public health classes and joined the Renegades ahead of this year to seize the rare opportunity to play alongside his son.

