Father-and-son duo unites on BC men's tennis team

Playing exclusively on the road for a long stretch isn’t ideal for any team. It’s especially inconvenient, though, when a team has a player who can only take part in home matches — on account of being a full-time optometrist who moonlights as a junior college tennis player.
Such is the plight of Dr. Son Nguyen, a freshman on the Bakersfield College men’s tennis team. Nguyen enrolled in some online criminal justice and public health classes and joined the Renegades ahead of this year to seize the rare opportunity to play alongside his son.
Sage, a sophomore out of Liberty, has teamed with Son to form an unlikely father-and-son (or Son-and-son) doubles duo.
“I just figured this is kind of (a) once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” Son Nguyen said. “It won’t come around again. So I decided to go ahead and pursue it, and hopefully have some memories and experiences I can look back on.”
But a schedule heavy on road dates and weather-postponed matchups has prevented Son from seeing much of the court.
Still, he has joined BC for the home stretch, compiling a 5-1 doubles record (including exhibitions) through last weekend’s Pfister Cup, and holding his own at No. 6 singles as well. The Nguyens have become a key part of a successful season under coach Noel Dalton that, with one conference matchup pending Monday against Ventura, possesses a 4-1 conference record. The Renegades went 0-6 in league play a year ago, with Dalton still earning league coach of the year honors.
“(The team) kind of floundered for a few years,” said local former tennis pro Hank Pfister Jr., “and then Noel has just a done a really good job of getting the community involved and talking to local high school players and then getting a couple of foreign exchange students to come over. And that’s always a bonus when they show up and they happen to be really good tennis players too.”
International players Lucas Specht, of France, and Alex Lauinger, of Germany, have provided some much-needed depth to the Renegades’ roster, but Sage Nguyen, one of the top local singles players coming out of Liberty in 2021, has served as one of the primary holdovers from last season.
“For high school, it was mostly me dominating a lot of the high school players so I wasn’t very used to having players at a similar skill level to me,” he said, “so it was a very hard adjustment at first. But I got used to it, got the nerves down and all that.”
He underwent considerable improvement in the process.
“Last year he was playing at the top of my ladder, and he was playing a lot of top players, and he may have struggled, but he was playing those guys tough,” Dalton said. “Now that he’s a year older and a little bigger, stronger, just better overall game, he’s starting to win the majority of his matches now, so he’s grown quite a bit.”
Sage Nguyen said he’s hitting his best form just in time for the postseason. After the big, double-postponed match against conference-leading Ventura finally goes down Monday, Western State Conference individual playoffs begin later that week, with the team championships coming in mid-April.
“I feel like in the past few weeks, I feel like I’ve unlocked something,” he said. “I felt like I found the epiphany."
Son Nguyen, for his part, played high school tennis in his day at South, but stopped playing for the most part due to shoulder issues, until he picked the game back up when he moved back to Bakersfield in 2002. He remained connected with the local tennis community and had known Dalton for years prior to joining the team this season.
“We’ve had guys that have been firemen, and so forth, guys with degrees, we’ve got guys (in their) forties and their fifties playing in the program,” Dalton said. “He keeps in great condition.”
He did choose to focus on playing home matches not just because of his optometry practice and coursework, but also because he wants his son to “still be with his team without a dad hanging around.” But the two have developed a strong partnership at No. 3 doubles, building on years of past experience.
“I have a good mental image of what his skill sets are, and I can see what he can handle, what he can’t handle, and it’s a good connection,” Sage Nguyen said. “We do have our ups and downs, where we’ll just like arguing or have a little miscommunication and all that, but we know we’re not going to have any big fuss over it.”
Dalton said that the Nguyens have the calm demeanor required to serve as an effective partnership. In a different situation, Dalton joked, “it could be really volatile, maybe (one) doesn’t get dinner one night if he doesn’t do the right thing.”
They’ll need to stay calm to handle the pressure of the playoffs. (Son Nguyen said he’s trying to determine just how much he can actually participate.) Pfister, with his own experience, said he’s been helping the Renegades prepare, “just trying to get them primed, give them some thought processes, how to compete in these individual events and hopefully they’re as ready as they can be.”
Dalton said it’s a big step for the team to even be near the top of the conference, in contention: “This is probably one of BC’s strongest teams in a while.”
However it goes, the sophomore Nguyen doesn’t think this is the end of his tennis career.
“I’ll always keep on playing tennis,” he said. “I feel like that’s a lifetime sport. That’s the good thing about tennis. You can play at almost any age and have fun."