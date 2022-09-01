 Skip to main content
Fast start propels Wasco to 40-20 win over Porterville-Monache

It's pretty hard for a team to lose when it's already scored four touchdowns and four 2-point conversions, while its opponent has only run four plays.

Wasco put that axiom to the test Thursday night against Porterville-Monache. The Tigers built a quick 32-0 lead early in the second quarter, only to squander their next four drives on a fumble, two interceptions and a turnover on downs.

