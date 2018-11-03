One could sense something special was brewing 32 seconds into the Condors game Saturday night at Rabobank Arena.
That’s when Joe Gambardella raced down the left side of the ice, swept around a Texas defender and scored on a bankhander.
Gambardella, whose grandmother Marie passed away on Friday in New York, then looked and pointed to the sky as he was hugged by teammate Patrick Russell.
The Condors went on to a 4-3 victory before 5,866 fans.
Gambardella’s goal got the crowd into the game early and the Condors responded with a dominating first 20 minutes of play.
Evan Polei scored from the high slot off a feed from David Gust at 4:32 and Bakersfield spent most of the rest of the period in the Texas zone, outshooting the Stars 10-3.
“I think it was a tone setter for our group,” Condors coach Jay Woodcroft said of the quick goal by Gambardella. “We knew what we had in our opponent tonight, which was a team that went to Game 7 of the Calder Cup Final last year. They’re an experienced group that knows how to play in tight games and we challenged our guys right off the bat.
“We wanted to have a good start and assert our game early and I thought that the (Brad) Malone, Gamberdella and Russell line were able to do that for us.”
Al Montoya, back after taking some time off for the birth of his third child, had a quiet, but effective night in net, stopping 28 shots. His best save of the night may have been his first, that coming against Michael Mersch just 10 seconds in.
“He was a rock for us,” Woodcroft said. “You talk about tone setters, he made a big save 10 seconds into the game off a botched won faceoff. That was big to settle our nerves down.”
Braden Christoffer put the Condors up 3-0 four minutes into the second when he finished a two-on-one break. Caleb Jones started the play by blocking a shot in his own zone, racing down the right side of the ice and feeding a cross-ice pass to Christoffer, who hesitated a second then beat Colton Point five-hole.
Joel Hanley scored a power-play goal through a screen at 5:47 as Texas cut Bakersfield’s lead to 3-1. But the Condors regained a three-goal lead with a power-play goal of their own as Cameron Hebig extended his point streak to five games as he rifled in a shot from just outside the right hash mark at 16:19. Tyler Benson assisted, which extended his point streak to five games as well.
The Stars battled back in the third, outshooting the Condors 16-2.
Texas cut Bakersfield’s lead to 4-2 when a shot went off a post then Erik Condra’s body with 8:15 left. Then, after the game appeared to be over, the referees awarded a last-second goal to Mersch and the game wound up 4-3.
“We talked about this the other day, winning is a skill and you have to learn to win in tight games,” Woodcroft said. “For us, I thought that was a step forward. You knew they were going to push. They’re a good team and have a lot of skill in their lineup. I thought our guys did a pretty good job, considering.
“The most important thing is they were rewarded with two points for their effort.”
