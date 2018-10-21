Most Popular
Articles
- As AFM illness strikes dozens of children, doctors say CDC is being too cautious
- Former Tehachapi prison guard gets 80 years to life for killing wife's lover
- County investigating claim that planning director bullied employees for years
- Sears in Bakersfield and Kmart in Delano stores closing
- Bakersfield High School student stabbed during fight on campus
- Judge issues temporary injunction in case of pregnant guard who lost baby
- Judge Gary T. Friedman retiring after 35-year career, taking on new role in the downtown courthouse
- Urbane Cafe employee worked while sick with contagious stomach illness
- Live scoreboard: High school football Week 10
- JOSE GASPAR: Lamont teen has the leg, and the will, to succeed
Images
Videos
Commented
- PHOTO GALLERY: Kavanaugh sworn in as Supreme Court justice amid protests (44)
- Business owners vent over vandalism, homelessness in downtown Bakersfield (28)
- McCarthy to introduce bill to fully fund border wall, enforce laws (17)
- SOUND OFF: Did we get paid off to endorse McCarthy? (12)
- Two local businessmen say they funded an attack ad targeting David Couch by mistake (10)
- Houston man, deported six times, now suspected of three killings, four vicious assaults in LA homeless attacks (10)
- McCarthy dismissive of report about in-law's 'Cherokee' minority contracting work (9)
- 4th District race could change dynamic of Board of Supervisors (8)
- DA seeks release of memo that Kern Supervisor Leticia Perez says clears her of conflict of interest in marijuana vote (8)
- JOSE GASPAR: Will Couch's past come back to haunt him? (8)
