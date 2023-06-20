Famoso Dragstrip’s Six Race Championship Series concluded a season of competitions with points races this past Saturday and Sunday. The weekend concluded with champions crowned as both new and experienced racers made their mark on the dragstrip’s history.
Race number five took place this past Saturday, with the sixth following suit on Sunday.
Super Pro class racer, Krista Suydam, gave a strong performance, securing both a win and runner-up position. She beat opponent Kevin McClelland on Saturday and finished second to Joey Trotsky on Sunday, allowing her to clinch the 2023 Championship.
In the Sportsman class, husband and wife of the Hoefer family both took the spotlight. CW Hoefer won race number five and Sacha Hoefer succeeded on Sunday, earning her the 2023 Sportsman Championship winner. These wins demonstrate the Hoefer family's strength in drag racing.
Peyton Januik, a new racer in the Motorcycle class, got her first win. Coming from a known Las Vegas racing family, she shows promise. Clayton Howey beat Aaron Pine in the final race on Sunday to secure the Motorcycle Championship, finishing a season of close competition with Paul Silvas.
The Pro class saw CW Hoefer as a runner-up against Kelly Fendley on Saturday. Despite not reaching the top, Hoefer's points from the season put him high in the champion rankings.
On the Championship's final day, Dean Kirkman beat Greg Dreher. But it was Bill Batey who won the overall Championship with a lead of one point over CW Hoefer.
Congrats to all winners for their performance in the championship. The show of skill and dedication was an example of the excitement in drag racing.
Famoso Dragstrip will host Test and Tune sessions this Friday and Saturday night.
Fans and participants can expect more action in the world of drag racing.