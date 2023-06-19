Once again, Famoso Dragstrip, known as the hallowed ground of NHRA racing, opens its asphalt arms to the highest echelons of drag racing, proving its enduring status as a testing ground for the best of the best. This time, the spotlight shines on the two-wheeled monsters of the sport, Pro Stock Motorcycles, with stalwart Karen Stoffer and the increasingly impressive Gaige Herrera testing their mettle.

Stoffer, a seasoned veteran and no stranger to Famoso Dragstrip, aims to solidify her position within the top ten. Having earned her stripes over years of competition, she now grapples with the challenge of securing her spot in the all-important countdown by the year-end. Stoffer's journey at Famoso has been one of progress, fortitude, and an uncompromising pursuit of victory.

Tags

Recommended for you