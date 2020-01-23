Success can be measured in many ways. In sports, that typically centers around how many games did you win? How many championships? Or maybe how many records did you break?
But for Rashaan Shehee, success goes a little deeper.
With an athletic resume featuring a long list of individual and team accolades — including a two-year stint with the Super Bowl-bound Kansas City Chiefs in 1998 and 1999 — Shehee has always put one thing above all else: His family.
“It’s family first,” said Shehee, whose immediate family includes his wife Rukiya, teenage-daughter Kailynn and 10-year-old son Rashaan Jr. “I’m a family person. The number one thing for me was the birth of my kids. Being able to be there for them and being able to be a positive role model for my kids.”
Shehee’s love for family has extended to another passion — coaching. In his fourth year as the varsity girls basketball coach at Bakersfield High, he has worked hard to create a family atmosphere, while at the same time demanding their full effort on the court.
“It’s the same in coaching as with my own family,” said Shehee, whose daughter Kailynn plays for her dad on the BHS varsity. “I want the same thing for my girls. I want to be more than a coach. I want to be a father-figure to them, to be someone they can talk to about anything and I want them to be successful in everything they do. And that’s the environment we’ve created.”
And with it, success has followed. In his three-plus seasons as Bakersfield High coach, Shehee has helped build the Drillers into one of the top teams in the area, compiling an 83-16 record with two Central Section Division 2 championships and three Southwest Yosemite League titles.
This season, BHS has taken things to a new level, cruising to a 5-0 SWYL record and 17-2 overall record heading into Friday’s 6:30 p.m. home game against Stockdale. The Drillers’ success has come as the result of playing a high-tempo, aggressive style, all with a young roster that includes just three seniors.
Two of those seniors, Taylor Linzie and West High transfer Ray Vaughn are among the team leaders in several statistical categories. Fellow senior Denise Johnson is also making key contributions for a team that has six players averaging between 6.4 and 7.8 points per game.
“Intense is the best word I can use to describe it,” said Shehee of his team’s play. “Highly-competitive. Our depth is a problem for a lot of teams. Most teams don’t have 10 to 12 kids that can play. I literally have 12 kids that I can play and be comfortable out there. So a lot of times I’ll go five and five out and be just fine. They apply the same kind of pressure and I keep players fresh on the court at all times. Our conditioning wears them down.”
That stamina has helped transform Linzie into one of the top players in the area. She is averaging a team-high 7.8 points, 9.8 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 3.7 steals and 0.9 blocks a game this year.
“He’s made me play a lot faster,” Linzie said of Shehee. “He showed me that the game of basketball is the fastest game ever. This team is very young and fast. We’ve gone through conditioning, what we call the two weeks of torture, and that just makes us faster. We’re in the weight room getting stronger, and the track …
“He taught me that I had to work for my position. As a freshman coming into his program, I had to work. He told me I wasn’t going to play a lot. But I played a lot and he said that’s because I worked for it. I made sure I was beating everybody else. He’s trained me to be a good player and an even better person.”
She’s also found a second home with Driller teammates, with Shehee as the guiding force.
“He’s a great, humble guy,” Linzie said. “He tries to do everything by the book, but differently. I've had coaches in the past that weren’t great and he showed me how things are supposed to be done. He breaks down the game of basketball. He makes sure everybody knows how to do all the little details. He’s someone that’s a great coach and he’s created a family, and he’s like a dad to all of us.”
TIES TO FOOTBALL, THE NFL
Shehee’s devotion to “family first” led him to return home following a two-year NFL career with the Chiefs, who will be playing in Super Bowl LIV in Miami next week.
Fresh off a 1999 season in which he started five games and rushed for 238 yards on 65 carries — including a 6-yard touchdown run in a 31-21 victory over the Detroit Lions in Week 3 — Shehee decided to go home. Heading into training camp for his third season, his parents decided to get a divorce, and Shehee knew where he needed to be.
“I went home to be with my mom,” Shehee said. “I wanted to be there for her because family means more to me than anything else. And so at that point football was kind of out of my heart. And when I went back to Kansas City we just decided to part ways and that was it for me.”
Despite the relatively short stint in Kansas City, Shehee still feels a part of the Chiefs’ extended family.
“The Chiefs organization is so awesome,” Shehee said. “I didn’t get a chance to go play with a bunch of other teams, so I can’t really speak about other programs, but in Kansas City the fans are so awesome and they’re loyal. The Chiefs organization is loyal to each player. I can still go out there now, to this day, and still have no problems getting in and going to the front office, and get treated as well as if I was still playing.”
After a two-year layoff, Shehee made a brief comeback attempt with the newly-formed XFL, playing for the Los Angeles Xtreme in 2001, but he says his heart just wasn’t in it.
His decision to hang up the cleats led to another opportunity, one where he was reunited with a familiar face, David Reese, as a teacher at Bakersfield High. Reese was Shehee’s basketball coach at Foothill High and had recently taken a position as principal at BHS.
“Rashaan was one of the most talented student-athletes that ever came out of Foothill,” said Reese, who retired in June following a 20-year tenure as the Drillers’ principal. “Of course he went on to a great football career at Washington and the NFL, but he was an excellent basketball player and also excelled in track.”
A three-sport star for the Trojans, Shehee made an immediate impact at Foothill shortly after arriving on campus midway through his junior year when he transferred from Gardena-Serra High. He led the Trojans’ basketball team to the league title and a appearance in the Central Section finals his junior year.
The following school year, Shehee played in one of the most talked about local high school football games, a battle with BHS at Bakersfield College in front of more than 18,000 fans. Foothill lost by two points, but Shehee’s talent was undeniable, solidifying the interest of several national colleges.
He accepted a scholarship to Washington, and after battling for playing time with a talented backfield, he finally broke through his junior year.
In his first college start, Shehee rushed for 171 yards and two touchdowns against Notre Dame. The following season he helped spark the Huskies to a 7-1 start, before a knee injury forced him to miss three games. He returned to the field in time for the team’s season finale, rushing for an Aloha Bowl-record 193 yards in a 51-23 victory over Michigan State. He finished his career at Washington with 2,150 yards rushing and 27 touchdowns.
But what Reese remembers most about Shehee is his unselfishness, and his commitment to being a good teammate as a basketball player.
“What separated Rashaan from other athletes on the basketball court was his exceptional intelligence and team play,” Reese said. “He could have gone out every night and scored 20 plus (points), but he always tried to make his teammates look good, especially his running mate Ron Wright Jr. who went on to shatter the Valley record in 3-pointers. Much of it due to the unselfishness of Rashaan. Plus, Rashaan played excellent physical defense which allowed Ron to focus more on the offensive side of the ball.”
BACK TO BAKERSFIELD
So when Shehee returned home following the 2001 XFL season, Reese was more than happy to hire his former player, the start of a 19-year career as a teacher at BHS.
“I was extremely pleased to be Rashaan's principal at BHS and was even more pleased when he decided to step up and coach the girls Varsity basketball team,” Reese said. “It is evident, when you watch the BHS girls play, that he has successfully passed on his unselfish attitude and calm demeanor to his girls.”
It’s also no surprise that Shehee’s decision to take over the Drillers girls basketball program was, you guessed it, a family decision.
His cousin, Jimmy Henry had decided to step down as coach so that he could devote more time to watching his son play.
“He wanted to make sure he left the program with someone he could count on, and it just happened at that time I was ready to get back into coaching,” Shehee said. “It just kind of made sense.
“It’s just hard work, getting the girls to buy into working hard and letting them know that if you put the work in, it will give you a chance at having the success you want. I’m not going to say it automatically is going to happen, it gives you a chance. And a lot of the girls have bought in and they’ve been experiencing success.”
Coaching the girls basketball team at BHS is just part of the story. Shehee is also busy coaching his son RJ’s travel basketball teams, the Bakersfield Elite 10U and 12U, which typically plays at least two tournaments a month.
“It’s pretty much a tournament every other week,” Shehee said. “The luxury for me is my family is with me, so we try to make the best of it and have a good time. So it’s all in the family for us.”
