Familiar and new champions crowned on final day of March Meet

There were a lot of pistons, superchargers and engine blocks sacrificed Sunday at Famoso Dragstrip.
But for those who outlasted the carnage the reward was March Meet victories.
Bobby Cottrell emerged victorious in Nostalgia Funny Car for his third March Meet win in the past four years and Brett Williamson won his first March Meet in Nostalgia Top Fuel.
While there was plenty of drama in the first three rounds of Funny Car Eliminations, there was none when it came to the final.
Cottrell had to only push his car into the staging beams for the victory as his opponent, Geoff Moines was plum out of parts and could not make the final.
Cottrell and the Bucky Austin crew was on top of their game throughout the day, running 5.632 in a first-round win over John Weaver and a 5.637 to beat Dan Horan in the quarterfinals.
Both those wins took a toll.
“We had two swap engines after both the first and second rounds,” Cottrell said. “We thrashed. It ended up well so it was all worth it.
“The weather is so good, the adjusted altitude is so low (which creates more horsepower in supercharged engines) that’s why so many people went through a lot of parts.”
In the semifinals Cottrell clicked off a 5.648 at 238.43 to easily beat Kris Krabill’s 6.109 at 184.55.
It was the first time Moines had ever reached a final round and it came at a high price.
Moines started his day with a 5.70 to beat Boychuck but blew his engine in doing so. He was able to remain in competition after borrowing an engine from good friend Gary Densham, who lost in the first round.
Moines singled to victory in the second round then reached the finals with a thundering 5.627 at 251.16 mph. But the engine gave up at the finish line and the damage was too much to overcome.
No. 1 qualifier Drew Austin lost to Cory Lee in the second round.
The Top Fuel final was one of the best races of the day but for four-time winner Jim Murphy, victory No. 5 remains elusive.
Williamson and Murphy had nearly identical reaction times at the starting line and remained side-by-side the entire quarter mile, flames shooting from the engine headers as the sun had already dipped below the horizon.
Williams got to the finish first in 5.731 seconds at 256.06 mph with Murphy running 5.771/256.75.
Murphy’s parachute did not deploy and his car rolled to a stop in the sand trap.
“I’m supposed to be this big bad-assed Top Fuel driver and I’m teared up,” Williamson said. This is wicked. (team owner) Mike Fuller deserves this.”
Williamson ran 6.047 at an easy 210 to get past Brendan Murry in the first round. He upped the ante with a 5.83/255 effort in the semis to beat Tyler Hilton.
Tyler Hilton was close at 660 feet but his engine exploded at half track. Hilton’s team towed all the way from Ohio and to add insult to injury their tow rig was stolen from a hotel parking lot on Saturday night.
Murphy qualified third in the eight-car field and advanced to the semis with a 5.970 run at 215 mph to best Bryan Hall’s 6.622. Murphy thundered down the track in the semis at 5.736 seconds at 260.81 in the semis to beat Tyler Hester.
It was a wild Fuel Altered final as Dan Hix appeared dead in the water when he spun his tires at the start and Mark Whynaught powered away.
But Hix got back on the throttle and Wynaught broke at half track with the end result being Hix sailing by and winning the race in 7.01 seconds to Whynaught’s coasting 8.87.
“Never say die, never say die,” Hix said. “It just happened to be our day.”
Hix started his day with a perfect 6.000 run for a first-round win then reached the finals the easy way, getting the automatic win as Brian Hope fouled on the start.
Lee Greenberg ran 6.006 at 2016 mph in his Funny Car to beat Keith Wilson for the Pro Comp title as Wilson’s ran too quick at 5.83 on a 5.90 index.
Three Bakersfield drivers finished as runner-up — Jason Barta in Nostalgia Eliminator I, Brandon Stalnaker in B/Gas and Chris Randolph in C/Gas.