The Bakersfield College softball team beat Ventura 2-0 on Monday at Ventura.
Kylee Fahy threw a three-hit shutout for BC, striking out nine. She was also 2 for 4 at the plate with an RBI.
Natilee Parrish had the other RBI for the Renegades, who are now 9-9 overall and 3-0 in the Western State-North division. Ventura falls to 8-7 on the season and 3-1 in league. The win moved the Renegades into sole possession of first place.
BC will take the field again Tuesday at home against Allan Hancock at 2:30 p.m.
