Expectations are high for Condors' Bourgault

Scoring seems to come naturally to Xavier Bourgault.
But as the 20-year-old rookie is discovering with the Bakersfield Condors, there is much more to being a good hockey player than goals and assists.
Not that being able to make a deft pass or rifle a puck past a goaltender is to be discounted. After all, those talents were a big reason why the Edmonton Oilers took the 6-foot, 172-pound right wing in the first round (21st overall) of the 2021 NHL Entry Draft.
Bourgault led his Junior team, the Shawinigan Cataractes, in goals with 36 in 43 games last season and was second in points with 75.
Through 11 games he has three goals and three assists for six points, fourth best on a Condors team that will be looking for its fifth straight win when they host Colorado on Tuesday night (6:30 p.m.).
“Everyone is stronger, faster, the pace is a lot quicker so you need to be ready to make your play at high-speed situations,” Bourgault said of the transition from Junior to the American Hockey League. “All the guys are good and stronger so you need to work harder than Junior.”
And if anyone thinks the AHL is a cakewalk for high draft picks looking to get to the NHL, Bourgault will tell you differently.
“It’s a hard league,” he said. “You need to work to get the puck to go to the net. If you want to score you need to go to the blue paint. It’s not easy, it’s hard. Every guy wants to go to the next level so you need to work for your puck battle, score goals, puck retrieval. All that stuff. You need to work, use your strength because the other guys want to go to the next level too.”
As a high draft pick there are a lot of eyes on Bourgault — Oilers management, Oilers media, fans — and expectations are high.
Pressure?
You bet.
“There’s pressure, right?" said Condors coach Colin Chaulk. “There’s pressure to develop players for the Oilers, there’s pressure on Xavier to score and be an offensive impact. What we try to do is give him information to make him feel like he’s confident in what he’s doing so he doesn’t feel the pressure.
“We believe you only feel the pressure when you don’t know what you’re doing. When you feel like you're in over your head or things are happening too fast for you.”
Blessed with speed, good hands and a great shot, the Condors coaching staff is working with Bourgault to use all of his tools to his advantage in all areas of the ice — not just the offensive zone.
“I think the average person would talk about his hands and his quick feet and quick shot,” Chaulk said. “The biggest thing we’ve talked about with Xavier is developing his hard skills. His puck protection, his heavy bottom hand. Honoring those and celebrating his quickness and offensive ability but building his hard skills, his puck protection, heavy stick, finishing first, playing on the inside. Then lastly, to the second thing, is puck management. Understanding when no play is the play.
“I think that quickness, trying to get those areas to continue to build in his game, are the little bigs to transfer him into an everyday impactful 5-on-5 player. Then all those offensive tools will grow even more."
It’s a learning process, one which Bourgualt is relishing.
“I’m doing a lot of video, watching the details to improve,” he said.
“I have a plan to make sure I’m playing good. If I want a good game I need to make sure I’m playing quick, win my puck battles, all that stuff.”
Bourgault was a key man on the power play in Junior and he’s getting lots of ice time in those situations in Bakersfield. But he’s also seeing time on the penalty kill, something he did not do as a Junior.
“I think he’s finding his way, which is a good thing,” Condors General Manager Keith Gretzky said. “He’s learning to be a pro and what it takes. You just can’t go off pure talent.
“Nowadays you have to play hard, you know Woody (Edmonton coach Jay Woodcroft). That’s just the way it is. I think he’s coming along really nicely. It's good to see he’s used in shorthanded situations.”
Chaulk said it is of utmost importance that Bourgault learn to play in all situations.
“For him to get into the NHL, and more importantly stay in the NHL, he’s going to need to know how to play without the puck,” Chaulk said. “He’s going to need to know how to defend, he’s going to need to be in top shape. Those things we’re trying to guide him and help him with and it’s just going to make him a more versatile player.
“Generally you’re not moving up a level and playing on the top line right away. You might have pieces there. He’s had glimpses here with some of our top guys. We’re trying to make him feel important but he also has to make himself important. Part of that is being able to defend and be on the PK and he’s done a good job.”
For his part, Bourgault said the coaches trusting him in all situations will only help make him a more well-rounded player.
“I’m an offensive guy but PK is always a thing I wanted to do,” he said. “I think with my intelligence on the ice, my speed, I can be effective on the PK. That’s a part of the game I always wanted to play.
“They have confidence in me to do the job. I’m still learning. It’s not an easy job to be on the PK but that’s a thing I like to play, too.”
To help guide him on the ice, Chaulk has mostly had him on a line with 33-year old veteran center and captain Brad Malone, who has played in 235 NHL games, including four this season before being sent down to Bakersfield. Lately 20-year old rookie Ty Tullio has been on the other wing.
“What I’ve seen with Brad is when he plays with veteran players on both wings I feel like he plays a little bit slower,” Chaulk said. “When I put him with at least one young player on his wing I feel like it brings him back to his 20s. I feel like it gives him legs, it gives him youth. I see him smile. I see him play faster. That’s something Brad and I have talked about.
“It also mentors the young guys. Sometimes a veteran guy can be grumpy and can be clear and can be alpha and that’s why he’s captain. Also he’s caring and mentoring and loving and confidence building to a guy like Xavier Bourgault. Brad is so instrumental to our club.”
Thus far, Bourgault has been like a sponge, absorbing as much information as he can get.
“He knows what it takes to go to the next level and stay there for a while,” Bourgault said of Malone. “He helps me with little details on the ice. Off the ice I talk with him a lot and there’s a bunch of veterans that help the young guys. It’s very good to see this, to show us what it takes to go to the next level.”
Now it’s up to Bourgault to put in the work and make the adjustments to his game that will get him a call up to the Edmonton Oilers.